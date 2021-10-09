Floral City still flooded

It has been 37 days since the big rain in Citrus County. Most have gotten back to normal, but some you will find, have not. Castle Lake hasn’t. There is a county-owned retention pond in our community that flooded over and has not receded at all. We have 10-12 homes that are still in danger with another hard rain. We have homes abandoned and/or flooded, power lost, septics covered in water, and I wade in boots from my house to my car down the street. Some residents are stranded in their homes for over four weeks.