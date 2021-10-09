CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian Wells, CA

US Open champ Raducanu upset at Indian Wells; Murray wins

By The Associated Press
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Emma Raducanu came down to earth in her first tournament since her surprising U.S. Open victory, losing in straight sets to Aliaksandra Sasnovich at the BNP Paribas Open. Raducanu lost 6-2, 6-4 in the second round after having received a wild-card into the combined ATP and WTA tournament in Southern California. Sasnovich, a 27-year-old from Belarus, reached the doubles semifinals last month at the U.S. Open while Raducanu was completing a stunning run from qualifier to champion at age 18. Leylah Fernandez lost to Raducanu in the U.S. Open final, but she won her match against Alize Cornet in straight sets.

