Killian Hayes and Frank Jackson return for Detroit Pistons; Cade Cunningham out

Officially, Killian Hayes is embarking on his second NBA season. Practically, he’s every bit the rookie that fellow lottery pick Cade Cunningham is. Hayes and Cunningham went through their first Summer League together in August, Hayes robbed of that and every other typical rookie orientation tool by the upheaval the COVID-19 pandemic forced upon the NBA. The 26 games Hayes logged in the 2020-21 season? One fewer than Cunningham played in his lone college season at Oklahoma State. And Hayes is all of two months older than Cunningham, who turned 20 last weekend.

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO