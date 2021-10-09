CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killian Hayes and Frank Jackson return for Detroit Pistons; Cade Cunningham out

Detroit Free Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Detroit Pistons were shorthanded during their 115-105 preseason win against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday, but they're slowly returning back to full health. Cade Cunningham and Frank Jackson missed most of training camp with right ankle sprains, and Killian Hayes was a late scratch Wednesday with a left ankle sprain. But Hayes and Jackson practiced on Friday, Casey said. Cunningham is further away from returning, and the team will see how he feels early next week.

www.freep.com

