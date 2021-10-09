IMF board seeks more details on claims against Georgieva - statement

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund's executive board adjourned without a decision about the future of Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Friday and said it would seek more information about claims that she pressured World Bank staff to alter data to benefit China in her previous role.

The IMF said the board had made "significant progress," but agreed to request "more clarifying details with a view to very soon concluding its consideration of the matter."

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal and David Lawder; Editing by Sandra Maler)