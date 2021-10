Wharton – According to at least one teacher in Wharton ISD, conditions at the junior high and high school are bad and in danger of getting more out of hand. The teacher asked to not be identified, but the district has addressed a few of her concerns -- including the incident that left a teacher with bruises on her leg and marks on her hand from a pencil attack from a student who allegedly threatened the lives of teachers and fellow students.

WHARTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO