Illinois State

ESPN’s FPI predicts outcome of Illinois’ Homecoming game against Wisconsin

By Nick Schultz
saturdaytradition.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s sure to be plenty of Illinois alumni in attendance for this weekend’s showdown against Wisconsin. It’s Homecoming in Champaign, and the Badgers are headed to Memorial Stadium to try and spoil the festivities. According to ESPN’s FPI, they have a good chance to do so — even despite their offensive struggles. The FPI gives Wisconsin a 69.8% chance of beating Illinois Saturday afternoon.

