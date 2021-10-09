Week 5 Bold Predictions (2021 Fantasy Football)

The NFL season continues to roll along like a runaway train and if you don’t stay on your toes, the season can pass you by. We’re nearly a third of the way through the 2021 season, and after four weeks, the fantasy football landscape has become clearer. Navigating injuries and disappointment from players with high draft capital is a common occurrence for fantasy football gamers, but now more than ever managers must do what is best for their team, even if that means sitting a star player with a tough matchup.