Number of events happening across Richmond area this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond area has a few things on schedule for this weekend. In addition to the Richmond Folk Festival, there are a number of other things going on.

One of Henrico's largest festivals is scheduled for this weekend. The 25th annual Glen Allen Day, which is hosted by the Glen Allen Ruritan Club, will be on Saturday at Meadow Farm Museum at Crump Park.

Activities will start at 8 a.m. with a 5K, followed by a parade at 9:30 a.m. From 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., there will be a family fun festival with vendors, food stands, entertainment and a children's area with activities that include a maze, inflatables and a petting zoo.

The Tuckahoe Village Shopping Center in Henrico will be hosting the Living Your Best Life Event with a focus on Active Aging. The event will feature health and wellness topics, performances, giveaways, fire prevention demos by Henrico County Fire and line dancing with Kemel Patton. The event is free and goes from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For information, visit this Facebook page or call (804) 310-5055.

In honor of breast cancer awareness month, organizer Suzie Adams created Caps for Cancer/Cards for a cause to support cancer patients. During October, new or handmade hats and greeting cards with words of encouragement will be collected. Hats must be sealed in a plastic zip bag and will be donated to local cancer treatment centers. For a list of drop-off sites, visit the organization's Facebook page .