Sebastian Bach knew he had a job to do. The former Skid Row singer recently embarked on a three-month U.S. tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of his old band’s seminal sophomore album, Slave to the Grind. After contracting COVID-19 over the summer, Bach wanted to mitigate risk on this trek as much as possible. So he’s been doing his civic duty by encouraging his nearly half-million Twitter followers to get vaccinated — and swatting away anti-vaxxers and science deniers.

MUSIC ・ 20 HOURS AGO