Southwest Airlines cancelled at least 1,800 flights just days after its pilot union sued the company over its Covid-19 vaccine mandate.Southwest was forced to cancel more than 1,000 flights on Sunday, around 30 per cent of its US schedule, according to the FlightAware website.And it blamed “disruptive weather” and air traffic control issues for its problems.But the Federal Aviation Administration said that airlines were experiencing problems because of their own difficulties with staffing and aircraft.And another 800 flights were cancelled on Saturday, according to The Washington Post.The airline said in a Sunday statement that its problems began on Friday...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO