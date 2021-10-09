Celebratory Gamer Accessory Collections

Technology and fashion go hand in hand, especially right now. As designers have sought new ways to present their collections post-pandemic, they’ve relied heavily on the latest developments in photo and video. For Tae Ashida, creative director of Jun Ashida, that has meant presenting one of Tokyo’s oldest brands through the lens of tech. Ashida debuted the brand’s spring lineup in a video by director Shimizu Yasuhiko, shot on the newest Canons using volumetric video, filming with thousands of lenses from 360 degrees. Fully-dressed models walked for a few seconds, but every angle of what they wore was captured in high definition. Making clothes look good in resolutions and angles beyond what the human eye can perceive takes effort, but Ashida enjoyed the challenge. “It was such an interesting way of filming,” she said over Zoom. “It’s been a long time since we’ve presented the Jun Ashida line during Fashion Week, and we wanted to film the collection in a way that felt futuristic.”

