CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Celebratory Gamer Accessory Collections

By Michael Hemsworth
TrendHunter.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Xbox 20th Anniversary Hardware collection has been unveiled by Microsoft as a celebratory lineup of technology products for consumers to incorporate into their gaming equipment lineup. The collection consists of the 20th Anniversary Special Edition Xbox Wireless Controller, the 20th Anniversary Special Edition Xbox Stereo Headset and the Razer Universal Quick Charging Stand for Xbox – 20th Anniversary Limited Edition. Each of the pieces in the collection are characterized by their black and green aesthetic, which harkens back to the original console released in 2001.

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for nearly a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost immediately,...
VIDEO GAMES
TrendHunter.com

Overlanding-Focused Vehicle Accessories

The Nissan NISMO parts line has been expanded by the brand to provide off-road adventurers and overlanding enthusiasts alike with a dedicated way to enhance their vehicle. The collection includes the new Off Road Rooftop Tent that will provide enough space for two people to sleep elevated off the ground, while the Overland Bed Rack has a modular design for high and low designs. A Performance Exhaust and Lights are intended to provide additional sound and shine to a vehicle.
CARS
cgmagonline.com

ROCCAT is Giving Gamers New Senses with Latest Accessories

XXL (900x420mm) designed to house both mouse and keyboard. ROCCAT’s new Sense series mousepads offer an assortment of designs and materials to deliver greater balance, durability, speed, and precision control than ever before. The new additions to the Sense range include the micro-weave cloth Sense Core, the resin-treated and smooth Sense Icon, the durable vulcanized and heat-treated Sense CTRL, and the exceptionally fast and precise Sense Pro. The all-new ROCCAT Sense mousepads are available today from www.roccat.com and participating retailers, with a MSRP range from $6.99 to $49.99.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gamer#Limited Edition#Just In Time#Special Edition
AutoGuide.com

Best Ram Truck Accessories

Your Ram pickup truck is a truly incredible, practical, well-built doing machine – and with the right Ram Truck accessories, it can be made even better. As one of the most popular full-size pickup model ranges on the market in North America, Ram pickups benefit from tremendous aftermarket support, with just about every sort of accessory you could possibly imagine: floor liners, truck covers, tonneau covers, cargo racks, light bars, and the list goes on and on. It’s a lot to take in, and sometimes, separating the best from all the rest can seem like a tall task.
RETAIL
TrendHunter.com

Textured Hybrid Gamer Controllers

The conceptual Nintendo Gamepad gaming controller has been designed by GOAT i as a hybrid peripheral for use with the Nintendo Switch console that merges the aesthetics of the Joy-Con controllers and the Pro controller. The video game controller maintains a solid construction that is all-black and paired with the signature red and blue accents on the control panels to call to mind the aforementioned console. The controller has been paired with a white speckled finish to give the peripheral an added touch of texture for better gripping.
VIDEO GAMES
Vogue Magazine

Collection

Technology and fashion go hand in hand, especially right now. As designers have sought new ways to present their collections post-pandemic, they’ve relied heavily on the latest developments in photo and video. For Tae Ashida, creative director of Jun Ashida, that has meant presenting one of Tokyo’s oldest brands through the lens of tech. Ashida debuted the brand’s spring lineup in a video by director Shimizu Yasuhiko, shot on the newest Canons using volumetric video, filming with thousands of lenses from 360 degrees. Fully-dressed models walked for a few seconds, but every angle of what they wore was captured in high definition. Making clothes look good in resolutions and angles beyond what the human eye can perceive takes effort, but Ashida enjoyed the challenge. “It was such an interesting way of filming,” she said over Zoom. “It’s been a long time since we’ve presented the Jun Ashida line during Fashion Week, and we wanted to film the collection in a way that felt futuristic.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TrendHunter.com

Gamer-Targeted Gummies

To help mark the 20th anniversary of Xbox, Trolli is rolling out dark limited-edition packaging inspired by the iconic console and its games. The "deliciously dark" packaging for the brand's sour gummies not only shares special designs but also a treat for gamers in the form of a free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. With this pass, gamers will get access to more than 100 games for console, PC and mobile devices, including day one releases.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
TrendHunter.com

Gamer Energy Drink Promotions

The Monster Energy brand has teamed up with Apex Legends to offer avid gamers with an on-pack promotion to take advantage of in the UK for exclusive access to some in-game content. The promotion will require participants to enter the unique codes found on cans of the energy drink that will then be uploaded to their EA account. Players will be able to take advantage of Battle Pass prizes and enjoy in-game content.
VIDEO GAMES
TrendHunter.com

Motorized Kayak Accessories

The PacMotor dual kayak motor is a supplemental accessory for the watercraft that will provide operators with the ability to easily get around on the water in a less labor-intensive way. The motor maintains a compact design that can be easily incorporated onto a kayak and will go to work providing operators with the ability to reach speeds of up to 6mph. The unit is powered by a 39Ah battery pack that will keep the motor running for more than three-hours to make it great for exploring areas at leisure.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
TrendHunter.com

Youthful Gamer Headsets

The Logitech G435 Lightspeed wireless gaming headset is a youth-focused accessory that will provide players with the ability to enjoy an optimized experience when partaking in their favorite game and more. The headset features a band on the top that's optimized for smaller heads and boasts dual-axis adjustable ear cups...
ELECTRONICS
TrendHunter.com

Archival Gamer Storage Drives

The Seagate Game Drive for Xbox SSD is a dedicated external drive for gamers that will enable them to maximize their gameplay experience when spending time playing from the comfort of home or out of the house. The drive is positioned as a dedicated peripheral that will work with the latest generation game console models including the Xbox Series X, the Xbox Series S and any Xbox One generation. The device will enable users to create a Game Vault that is packed with their choice of titles ranging from past to present for easy access.
COMPUTERS
TrendHunter.com

Modernized Single-Blade Razors

The HypeBody Razor is an ultra-modern take on the classic safety razor that will provide users with a way to easily perform their daily grooming routine without the need to opt for drugstore alternatives. The razor is constructed with an ultra-modern aerospace-grade aluminum handle for enhanced durability and a lightweight...
TrendHunter.com

Remastered Video Game Collections

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of 'Grand Theft Auto III,' Rockstar Games has announced that it will be launching the 'Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition.'. The commemorative product is a three-in-one package that will include remastered versions of the classic GTA videogames: 'Grand Theft Auto III,'...
VIDEO GAMES
TrendHunter.com

Discreet Sanitizing Dispensers

The Danish-based design brand, Vola, has launched an elegant and elevated hand sanitizing dispenser. The new RS11 dispenser is designed for commercial use in restaurants, shops, and other hospitality venues. It is a hands-free device and can dispense both gel or foam sanitizer. The device is designed for companies and...
ELECTRONICS
TrendHunter.com

Reflective Dish Antenna Illuminators

The TX1 Lamp has been designed as an illuminator for the home or office that would work to provide a touch of technology focused style. The lamp calls to mind the silhouette of a satellite dish with is cylindrical base and dish-like component at the top that acts as a reflector for the upwards-facing light unit. The light subsequently creates an ambient level of illumination that is suited for placement in any space as a way of enhancing style.
ELECTRONICS
TrendHunter.com

DSLR-Inspired Smartphones

This Apple iPhone 14 concept has been designed by Laci Lacko as a smartphone that draws inspiration of professional photography equipment to provide users with a truly advanced experience. The smartphone is imagined with a single-lens camera system on the rear that calls to mind DSLR photography equipment. The lens...
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Best tablets in 2021: Perfectly portable for play and productivity

A great tablet with a bright, crisp screen and processing power can be transformative when it comes to mobile entertainment. You can enjoy your favorite movies and TV shows on the go with it, but you can also get some work done on your commute, enjoy games, or just chill and listen to music. Tablets are a dime a dozen and most electronics manufacturers have their own brand, making it difficult to discern which one is the best for your budget and unique use case. We’ve put together this guide to help you track down the best tablets. There are several...
ELECTRONICS
TrendHunter.com

Cartoon Video Game Consoles

These customized Xbox Series X consoles are being offered as part of a sweepstakes for avid gamers to enter in celebration of the Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl game that launched last week. The consoles include two limited-edition styles that feature Spongebob Squarepants and Leonardo of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, which are both paired with matching controllers. The consoles are positioned as quite the bright addition to any gamers setup, but are not being made available for purchase and can only be obtained through the sweepstakes.
VIDEO GAMES
TrendHunter.com

Reversible Minimal Bag Collections

MM6 Maison Margiela works in collaboration with Eastpak on a new collection of bags that are designed with a reverse mode method. It is set to join the Fall/Winter 2021 seasonal offerings and all of the pieces in the seasonal capsule are made to be inside out, rearranged, or worn from the back to the front.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy