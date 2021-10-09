Celebratory Gamer Accessory Collections
The Xbox 20th Anniversary Hardware collection has been unveiled by Microsoft as a celebratory lineup of technology products for consumers to incorporate into their gaming equipment lineup. The collection consists of the 20th Anniversary Special Edition Xbox Wireless Controller, the 20th Anniversary Special Edition Xbox Stereo Headset and the Razer Universal Quick Charging Stand for Xbox – 20th Anniversary Limited Edition. Each of the pieces in the collection are characterized by their black and green aesthetic, which harkens back to the original console released in 2001.www.trendhunter.com
