CHICAGO (CBS) — It would be tough to question Gilbert Redman’s loyalty. On Monday, the diehard White Sox fan got a Leury Garcia tattoo. Why? Because the Chicago White Sox right fielder changed Sunday’s American League Division Series game with a clutch home run—when the team needed it most. “I lost my mind,running around my kitchen,” Redman said. But before that electric moment, the Sox were struggling. So Redman sent a prayer in the form of a tweet—moments before Garcia stepped to the plate. He made this deal: He will get a tat if Garcia hits a home run. The White Sox social media team saw that tweet....

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO