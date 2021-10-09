CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Sasha Banks And Bianca Belair To Face Charlotte Flair And Becky Lynch On 10/11/21 WWE Raw

By Gisberto Guzzo
Fightful
Fightful
 4 days ago

WWE has begun announcing the card for the upcoming episode of WWE Raw. During the October 8 episode of SmackDown, it was revealed that Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair would be teaming up on the October 11 episode of Raw to face the team of Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. Banks and Lynch have been attacking Belair over the past few weeks but got a taste of their own medicine tonight when, during a contract signing, The EST hit a K.O.D. that put both women through a table.

www.fightful.com

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

Bianca Belair gains momentum ahead of WWE Crown Jewel

WWE Crown Jewel is less than a fortnight away. While the build-up of the event is not as massive as the other WWE pay-per-views, but the card is certainly stacked. While the main-event is certainly going to be the Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar, another potential show-stealer is going to be the Smackdown Women’s Championship match.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Becky Lynch Teases Match Against WWE Hall Of Famer

WWE Hall of Famer Lita (Amy Dumas) retweeted an article looking at five dream matches she could still have with current WWE Superstars. “Who is your pick?” Lita said to her followers. In the comments, WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch had an idea, teasing a match. “I’ll send you...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bianca Belair
Person
Becky Lynch
Person
Charlotte Flair
Person
Drew Mcintyre
Person
Sasha Banks
ringsidenews.com

Why Bianca Belair Was Left Off Upcoming WWE RAW Roster

Bianca Belair was drafted to RAW as part of the 2021 WWE Draft. Those changes won’t go into effect until October 22nd, but the company is hyping their new rosters in the meantime. Many fans noticed that the EST of WWE was missing from the RAW graphic when they showed it this week.
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

VIP AUDIO 10/4 – WKH – WWE Raw Review: Draft Night Two, Charlotte vs. Belair, Goldberg vows to kill Lashley again, Drew-Big E, Becky on commentary, more (38 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw including Draft Night Two, Charlotte vs. Bianca Belair, Goldberg vows to kill Lashley again, Drew McIntyre and Big E talk, team, and schedule a match at Crown Jewel, Becky Lynch on commentary, and more.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Becky Lynch, The Usos And More Drafted In First Round On WWE Raw

Night 1 of the WWE Draft kicked off last week on Friday Night SmackDown, and the draft continued this week on Monday Night Raw. WWE wasted no time getting down to business with a big draft pick at the top of the show. Becky Lynch made her way down to...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Smackdown#Aew Rampage
Fightful

Sasha Banks Announced For 10/1 WWE SmackDown

Sasha Banks will return to SmackDown on Friday. Banks made her return to television at WWE Extreme Rules, causing a disqualification in the SmackDown Women's Championship bout between Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair. Banks ended up taking out both women. "The Legit Boss" was originally scheduled to challenge Belair for...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Hit Row Members React To Being Drafted To WWE SmackDown, Becky Lynch

The Hit Row faction were drafted to the SmackDown brand during last night’s WWE Draft (Night One). Following the announcement of the news, the members of the stable took to Twitter to react. You can check out some of their tweets below:. WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch was not...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Becky Lynch Sends A Pre-Draft Message To WWE TV Partners

SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch took to Twitter today and issued a pre-WWE Draft message to the FOX or USA Network officials that get to draft her to their show. “Congratulations in advance to the room full of network execs that get to draft Big Time Becks. Your wallets are about to get fuller. #wwedraft,” Lynch wrote.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
Pro Wrestling Torch

WWE RAW HITS & MISSES 10/4: WWE Draft format a miss, Lynch segment a hit, Flair vs. Belair delivers, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... WWE Draft – MISS: This goes back to Smackdown too. It is hard to get excited about the WWE Draft when it seems like fans put more thought into it than WWE creative does. I am not a fan of this format. I wish WWE would do something more along the lines of an expansion draft, where both Raw and Smackdown have their own GM who can protect a certain number of wrestlers and the other gets to pick a certain number from the other show. Roman Reigns wasn’t drafted “to” Smackdown. He was already on Smackdown. Just highlight the names changing, not the names staying the same. This nebulous idea of certain people making these decisions doesn’t make for an intriguing process. I don’t want to go into all the head scratching moves, but there are too many picks that don’t make sense (from a Kayfabe standpoint). The result of the draft is that Smackdown has no credible opponent for Roman Reigns after Drew McIntyre. Plus, you have this silly idea that the draft doesn’t take effect until after Crown Jewel, yet several newly drafted Raw wrestlers appeared on this week’s show. How were they on, if the draft hasn’t actually taken effect?
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Exclusive News On Charlotte Flair Going To SmackDown In The WWE Draft

FOX reportedly requested RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair in the WWE Draft. As noted, the third pick of the first round of the 2021 WWE Draft saw SmackDown select Flair. It was briefly speculated that the fourth pick of the first round would see RAW select SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, but that did not happen as they picked Bianca Belair instead.
WWE
PWMania

Why Becky Lynch Could End Up Back On The WWE RAW Brand

During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com explained why it’s likely that Smackdown women’s Becky Lynch will be drafted to the RAW brand.. Meltzer mentioned that WWE wants to keep Becky and Charlotte Flair on separate brands:. “If Charlotte Flair got drafted then Becky Lynch is probably going to...
WWE
PWMania

Becky Lynch Hypes The WWE Draft

SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch took to Twitter today and issued a pre-WWE Draft message to the FOX or USA Network officials that get to draft her to their show. “Congratulations in advance to the room full of network execs that get to draft Big Time Becks. Your wallets are about to get fuller. #wwedraft,” Lynch wrote.
WWE
Wrestling World

The great moment of Bianca Belair continues

We know the athletes who will change rosters after the Draft, but remember that it will only become effective in a few weeks, while tonight there will be the departure of the two tournaments to decree King and Queen of the WWE. In the SAP Center of San Jose, everything...
WWE
Fightful

Fightful

4K+
Followers
17K+
Post
856K+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy