CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Rams not sure when injured cornerback Darious Williams can return

By Gary Klein
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3stTUt_0cLp74XU00

The Rams , coming off a victory over the Seattle Seahawks, don’t play again until Oct. 17, and it’s possible their secondary could look different when they take the field against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.

Rams coach Sean McVay said Friday that cornerback Darious Williams suffered an ankle sprain Thursday night against the Seahawks. McVay said the severity has yet to be determined.

“Whether that means he’ll be able to play next week or will have to miss next week, we don’t have that determination yet,” McVay said.

Williams was injured during the fourth quarter of a 26-17 victory in Seattle that improved the Rams' record to 4-1 and 1-1 in the NFC West.

Williams was a restricted free agent after a breakout season in 2020. He is playing on a one-year, $4.8-million contract.

“He allows me to do different things and play different roles on defense — we were made to play with each other,” star cornerback Jalen Ramsey said of Williams after the game. “With him going out it’s definitely tough. We’ll hope for the best and pray that he’ll be OK and able to return.”

The Rams secondary already experienced one change.

After cornerback David Long struggled in a defeat to the Arizona Cardinals last Sunday, rookie Robert Rochell replaced him in the starting lineup against the Seahawks.

Receiver DK Metcalf beat the 6-foot-2 Rochell for a touchdown, but Rochell made a good play breaking up a pass intended for receiver Tyler Lockett.

“He’s a mentally tough kid,” McVay said. “He’s unfazed.”

If Williams is sidelined when the Rams play the Giants, Long or perhaps Terrell Burgess could start.

Burgess, a 2020 third-round draft pick from Utah, was playing well as a rotational safety last season before suffering an ankle injury that required surgery. Burgess played cornerback in college and has practiced at the spot with the Rams.

Burgess has played extensively on special teams this season, but only one snap on defense.

“Terrell’s a guy that you want to get going,” McVay said. “I have a lot of belief and confidence in Terrell, and you want to see if that’s something that comes to life when we get back.”

The Rams’ next three opponents enter their Sunday games with losing records. The Giants are 1-3, the Detroit Lions 0-4 and Houston Texans 1-3.

But McVay said his players would not look past them.

“Even though the records are what they are, there's a reason why every single week there are those one or two results that make you say, ‘I cannot believe that happened,’ ” he said. “It's why people lose a lot of money betting on NFL games week in and week out. “

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2021. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 0

Related
therams.com

McVay: Darious Williams has "mild" ankle sprain, no timetable yet for return

Rams head coach Sean McVay on Friday said cornerback Darious Williams sustained a "mild" ankle sprain against the Seahawks and that there is no timetable yet for his return. "The severity of it is to be determined," McVay said during a video conference with reporters. "Whether that means he will be able to play next week or whether that means he will miss next week (against the Giants), don't have that determination yet, but it looks like it's going to be a mild ankle sprain. We'll continue to gather information on that."
NFL
turfshowtimes.com

Rams CB Darious Williams has mild ankle sprain, LA has no other injuries vs Seahawks

In a tough physical 26-17 win against the divisional rival Seattle Seahawks, it seemed the Los Angeles Rams were getting banged up left and right. After being in a collision with Taylor Rapp in the fourth quarter, star cornerback Darious Williams was immediately ruled out. Head coach Sean McVay spoke with the media Friday to provide some good news for any fans worrying that they’d be without one of their premier corners going forward. He stated that Williams has an ankle sprain which was considered “mild” and there is no timetable for return.
NFL
The Spun

Raiders Owner Uses 1 Word To Describe Jon Gruden’s Comment

Late Friday afternoon, Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden found himself in the headlines for a disturbing reason. Over the past few months, the NFL has been investigating workplace misconduct within the Washington Football Team. Over that time, the league reviewed over 650,000 emails. An email from Gruden to...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
The Spun

Look: Randy Moss Reacts To Jon Gruden’s Racist Email

This morning, ESPN analyst and former NFL superstar Randy Moss weighed in on the ongoing situation involving Raiders head coach Jon Gruden. Late last week, the Wall Street Journal reported on an email Gruden sent to then-Washington Football Team general manager Bruce Allen in 2011, in which he referred to NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith using a racist trope.
NFL
audacy.com

JR on Rodgers: 'I'm sick of the guy now, just shut up'

The Green Bay Packers have silenced their doubters. Well, at least for a week. A primetime game at Lambeau Field proved to be the remedy to the team's season-opening woes, as the Packers roughed-up the Detroit Lions, 35-17, on Monday night. Following the game, Aaron Rodgers -- who threw for four touchdowns -- told reporters that it was nice to "get the trolls off our backs."
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Lockett
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Johnson’s Bold Admission

If you could start an NFL team with any current player, who would you pick? Former Dallas Cowboys head coach turned FOX analyst Jimmy Johnson revealed his pick on Sunday morning. It’s a surprising one. “In fact, if I was drafting in the NFL today out of all the players,...
NFL
The Spun

Breaking: Cardinals Make Decision On DeAndre Hopkins

DeAndre Hopkins’ status for the Arizona Cardinals’ Week 3 game has reportedly been decided. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the All-Pro wide receiver is officially a go for Sunday afternoon’s game. The Cardinals are set to take on the Jaguars on Sunday afternoon. Hopkins was listed as questionable...
NFL
New York Post

Matt Stafford’s wife Kelly details ‘tipsy’ fight over lobster

Matthew Stafford is keeping his lobster distaste a secret. Or, at least he was. His wife, Kelly Stafford, admitted the couple isn’t down with the delicacy on her podcast this week. And according to her Instagram story, when she told Matthew about the conversation, he responded by calling her a “pretentious b—h.” Kelly followed it up with a second story, clarifying Matthew did not actually curse at her but she was “a little tipsy” when typing the initial post.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#American Football#The Seattle Seahawks#The New York Giants#The Arizona Cardinals
The Spun

Tony Dungy Getting Criticized For What He Said About Jon Gruden

Former NFL head coach turned NBC analyst Tony Dungy is facing some criticism on social media for what he said about Jon Gruden on Sunday night. Sunday evening, both Dungy and NBC announcer Mike Tirico – who worked with Gruden at ESPN – addressed the now-former Las Vegas Raiders head coach.
NFL
USA Today

Tom Brady's kids are ruthless: 'I know nothing in this house'

He might be the greatest quarterback in football history, but Tom Brady’s legend and stardom are checked at the door when he gets home every day. Speaking to Jim Gray on the “Let’s Go” podcast on SiriusXM, the future first-ballot Hall of Famer was asked about being named to Time Magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people for 2021.
NFL
US 103.3

Vikings Coach & QB Have Violent Exchange After Win

Minnesota head coach Mike Zimmer had a perplexing moment with his quarterback Kirk Cousins on Sunday afternoon. Vikings' kicker Greg Joseph smashed a 54-yard game-winning field goal as time expired to give Minnesota a 19-17 victory over the Lions. As the kick went through the uprights, quarterback Kirk Cousins appeared to give coach Zimmer a love punch and a push, Zimmer pushed Cousins back, and then it appeared he had to be restrained by another coach. They separated at that point and the full-on celebration began. Here's that exchange by the Cousins and Zimmer.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Mike Greenberg Says 1 NFL Team Was ‘Screwed’ On Sunday

Justin Tucker made history in the Baltimore Ravens last-second win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday when he drilled a 66-yard field goal as time expired. The kick not only allowed Baltimore to escape with a necessary victory on the road, but was also the longest made field goal in league history.
NFL
Rock 104.1

Philadelphia Eagles Fans Caught Doin’ It in the Men’s Bathroom

The Philadelphia Eagles played the Carolina Panthers on Sunday and won the game 21-18. Apparently, the game wasn't that exciting, (even though there was a streaker that ran on the field) because two young people got caught getting it on in the men's bathroom at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
NFL
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
219K+
Followers
46K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy