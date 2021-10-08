Rams not sure when injured cornerback Darious Williams can return

The Rams , coming off a victory over the Seattle Seahawks, don’t play again until Oct. 17, and it’s possible their secondary could look different when they take the field against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.

Rams coach Sean McVay said Friday that cornerback Darious Williams suffered an ankle sprain Thursday night against the Seahawks. McVay said the severity has yet to be determined.

“Whether that means he’ll be able to play next week or will have to miss next week, we don’t have that determination yet,” McVay said.

Williams was injured during the fourth quarter of a 26-17 victory in Seattle that improved the Rams' record to 4-1 and 1-1 in the NFC West.

Williams was a restricted free agent after a breakout season in 2020. He is playing on a one-year, $4.8-million contract.

“He allows me to do different things and play different roles on defense — we were made to play with each other,” star cornerback Jalen Ramsey said of Williams after the game. “With him going out it’s definitely tough. We’ll hope for the best and pray that he’ll be OK and able to return.”

The Rams secondary already experienced one change.

After cornerback David Long struggled in a defeat to the Arizona Cardinals last Sunday, rookie Robert Rochell replaced him in the starting lineup against the Seahawks.

Receiver DK Metcalf beat the 6-foot-2 Rochell for a touchdown, but Rochell made a good play breaking up a pass intended for receiver Tyler Lockett.

“He’s a mentally tough kid,” McVay said. “He’s unfazed.”

If Williams is sidelined when the Rams play the Giants, Long or perhaps Terrell Burgess could start.

Burgess, a 2020 third-round draft pick from Utah, was playing well as a rotational safety last season before suffering an ankle injury that required surgery. Burgess played cornerback in college and has practiced at the spot with the Rams.

Burgess has played extensively on special teams this season, but only one snap on defense.

“Terrell’s a guy that you want to get going,” McVay said. “I have a lot of belief and confidence in Terrell, and you want to see if that’s something that comes to life when we get back.”

The Rams’ next three opponents enter their Sunday games with losing records. The Giants are 1-3, the Detroit Lions 0-4 and Houston Texans 1-3.

But McVay said his players would not look past them.

“Even though the records are what they are, there's a reason why every single week there are those one or two results that make you say, ‘I cannot believe that happened,’ ” he said. “It's why people lose a lot of money betting on NFL games week in and week out. “

