CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Big Sky Review: Huckleberry (Season 2 Episode 2)

By Erin Allen
Tell-Tale TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA slew of new characters are introduced as the bigger picture begins to widen on Big Sky Season 2 Episode 2, “Huckleberry.”. Every new face is fascinating, and their presence, in their own way, tweaks the frame—a slightly different angle, a wider lens, leads to clues and more insight. Much how I imagine it would be investigating such cases.

telltaletv.com

Comments / 0

Related
cartermatt.com

Is Kenneth Choi leaving 9-1-1, role of Chimney in season 5?

Is Kenneth Choi leaving 9-1-1 following the events of Monday night’s new episode? With an ending like that, we’d understand the confusion. After all, Chimney opted to leave Los Angeles at the end of the episode. It wasn’t necessarily a farewell for good, but it represented him going off until he could find Maddie and bring her home. The last he saw, she took money out at an ATM in Oxnard. So far, that’s the only clue that he has.
TV SERIES
TVLine

The Conners Sneak Peek: Fred Savage Returns as Darlene's Storm-Chasing (?!) Shrink Ahead of Dan's Wedding

A natural disaster reunites Darlene with her therapist in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek at The Conners‘ big wedding episode. Airing Wednesday at 9/8c, “The Wedding of Dan and Louise” promises a “far-from-perfect walk down the aisle.” But first, the Conner clan will have to make it to church on time, which is easier said than done as a tornado approaches Lanford — you know, the kind of tornado that only touches down once every 32 years. As the weather worsens, Darlene looks out her passenger-side window and recognizes Fred Savage’s Dr. Harding, who is moonlighting as a storm chaser (or, more...
TV SERIES
TVLine

B Positive Boss Chuck Lorre Previews 'Chapter 2' of CBS Comedy Involving an 'Extraordinary Windfall of Money'

Anyone familiar with B Positive boss Chuck Lorre’s other comedies knows that he’s not afraid to take big swings. Take, for instance, when Mom, which began as a story about a recovering drug- and alcohol-dependent single mother, morphed into a show about a group of women — a chosen family, really — who were bonded by their shared demons and a desire to overcome them. Or more recently when United States of Al, a series about a U.S. Marine and his Afghan interpreter, shifted gears to address the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan. To follow through and take these big swings “begins...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kylie Bunbury
Person
John Carroll Lynch
Person
Katheryn Winnick
tvinsider.com

‘True Story’ First Look: Kevin Hart & Wesley Snipes Play Brothers in Netflix Drama

True Story is no laughing matter for the usually funny Kevin Hart as the actor takes on a dramatic role for the Netflix limited series alongside Wesley Snipes. Set to premiere globally on Wednesday, November 24, the drama follows stand-up comedian Kid (Hart) back to his hometown of Philadelphia. Things become a matter of life and death though as he must face the consequences of a lost evening with his wayward older brother (Snipes). Threatening to destroy everything he’s built, Kid is put in an impossible position.
TV & VIDEOS
Tell-Tale TV

Preview — The Conners Season 4 Episode 4: The Wedding of Dan and Louise

It’s not a wedding day on The Conners Season 4 Episode 4, “The Wedding of Dan and Louise,” without a little extra fun. With the wedding day finally here, all the family wants is for everything to go off without a hitch. But, mother nature has other plans — in the form of a tornado. This tornado creates chaotic fun alongside a few surprises. Brian Austin Green and Fred Savage both guest star in fun ways to add to this not-so-perfect day.
LOUISE, TX
Variety

Why ‘The Neighborhood’ Showrunner Meg DeLoatch Drew From Chrissy Teigen and Personal Experience for Pivotal Season 4 Episode

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not watched “Welcome to the Porch Pirate,” the fourth episode of “The Neighborhood” Season 4. Meg DeLoatch, the new showrunner of “The Neighborhood,” knows there are many fans of the CBS sitcom who don’t follow the behind-the-scenes machinations or read news headlines about the show. So when she stepped in to take over the fourth season, she didn’t want to do anything that would disrupt the story that had been playing out on screen for three seasons already. But she did want to go deeper with it. One of the biggest examples of this...
TV SERIES
talesbuzz.com

‘Big Sky’ Season 2 Episode 1 Recap: “Wakey Wakey”

Welcome back to Big Sky, folks! We last we checked in on Jenny Hoyt, Cassie Dewell, and co., things were not looking good. When season one wrapped, our two favorite private investigators were in hot pursuit of sex-trafficker/truck-driver/wig-wearer Ronald Pergman (Brian Geraghty), who was running from the law with his girlfriend Scarlet (Anja Savcic) after killing, oh, I dunno, his own mother, his girlfriend’s sister, and a priest. Ronald escaped from police custody with some help from some friends affiliated with his old sex-trafficking ring, but not before shooting Jenny (Katheryn Winnick) in the stomach and causing the car that Cassie (Kylie Bunbury) and U.S. Marshal Mark Lindor (Omar Metwally) were traveling in to flip. In the final moments of season one, a gravely injured Jenny tells Cassie from her stretcher to go after Ronald, and Cassie takes off in a stolen sheriff’s car to chase him down. Which brings us to the present…
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Sky Review#Big Sky Season 2#The Sheriff S Office
Kingsport Times-News

‘Big Sky’ Season 2 Premiere: Big Changes, a New Mystery & a New Problem for Ronald (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Big Sky Season 2 premiere “Wakey Wakey.”]. As we quickly find out in the Big Sky Season 2 premiere, Jenny (Katheryn Winnick) survives being shot and Cassie (Kylie Bunbury) doesn’t catch up to Ronald (Brian Geraghty) after last spring’s cliffhangers. Neither is surprising, but both have lasting impacts on the women.
TV SERIES
Tell-Tale TV

What We Do in the Shadows Review: The Escape (Season 3 Episode 6)

What We Do in the Shadows Season 3 Episode 6, “The Escape,” kicks the stakes up a notch with the unintentional escape of The Sire, gossipy gargoyles, and the unexpected return of a long-thought-dead character. Naturally, delightful chaos ensues. There’s something about the sixth episode in every season of What...
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Big Sky: Season Two Ratings

In its first season, Big Sky had a solid launch in the ratings but the numbers declined quite a bit over the course of the season. For season two, ABC’s programmers are giving the show a higher-profile timeslot, behind Grey’s Anatomy. Will the ratings rise this time around and, will it be enough? Will Big Sky be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned.
TV SERIES
Tell-Tale TV

Doom Patrol Review: Undead Patrol (Season 3 Episode 4)

Doom Patrol Season 3 Episode 4, “Undead Patrol,” begins with the spirit of a talking unicorn head and culminates with a no-holds-bar fight between the Doom Patrol — who just happen to be zombies at the time — and a pack of were-butts. Needless to say, “Undead Patrol” is a...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Outsider.com

‘Big Sky’ Season 2 Premiere: Full Recap

With some drama, mystery, and many dead characters, “Big Sky” started its second season on ABC on Thursday night. In this episode titled “Wakey, Wakey,” Jenny Hoyt, played by Kathryn Winnick, reunited with Cassie Dewell, played by Kylie Bunbury. An article from TVLine indicates that Jenny decides to take Sheriff Walter Tubb’s (Patrick Gallagher) offer and get back into law enforcement. Taking this move, though, leads her to tell Cassie that she won’t be an active member of their private investigation agency.
TV SERIES
Tell-Tale TV

La Brea Review: Pilot (Season 1 Episode 1)

La Brea Season 1 Episode 1, “Pilot,” is dumb and absurd in almost equal measure. At the moment, that’s neither a bug nor a feature; it merely is what it is. Time will tell if it swings one way or the other. The biggest problem, right out of the gate,...
TV SERIES
Tell-Tale TV

The Lost Symbol Review: Murmuration (Season 1 Episode 3)

Katherine and Langdon ignore Mal’akh’s warning on Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol Season 1 Episode 3, “Murmuration,” and Katherine’s lab tech pays the price for it. Life lesson: don’t leave your drink unattended, even if you feel like you can trust this stranger you just met. As awful as it...
TV SERIES
gizmostory.com

Big Sky Season 2 Episode 1: What You Should Know Before Starting Big Sky Season 2?

Big Sky is an American thriller series fabricated by David E. Kelley and is based on C. J. Box’s book The Highway. The series fell under the genre of crime drama and was produced by production companies named Fineman Entertainment, David E. Kelley Productions, A+E Studios, and 20th Television and was filmed in Vancouver.
TV SERIES
Tell-Tale TV

The Morning Show Review: Laura (Season 2 Episode 3)

The Morning Show Season 2 Episode 3, “Laura,” introduces Julianna Marguiles as Barbara Walters-esque UBA anchor Laura Peters, ostensibly to do an interview with Alex ahead of her return. But what people will remember from this episode is the fact that she makes out with Bradley following a trip to the Iowa caucuses.
TV SHOWS
Tell-Tale TV

Mr. Corman Review: The Big Picture (Season 1 Episode 10)

Mr. Corman takes its final bow on Season 1 Episode 10, “The Big Picture.”. Philosophic questions are posed to the viewer throughout the episode. Optimism challenges pessimism. We’re forced to look at the big picture. These things come up in the course of a zoom date. And every moment of...
TV SERIES
Tell-Tale TV

Frankie Drake Mysteries Review: Scavenger Hunt (Season 4 Episode 1)

Frankie Drake Mysteries is back for its fourth and final season and Season 4 Episode 1, “Scavenger Hunt,” does a great job of reminding us precisely why this quiet little series will be very much missed. There are a dime a dozen mystery procedurals on the television landscape, where grisly...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy