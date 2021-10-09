Big Sky Review: Huckleberry (Season 2 Episode 2)

Welcome back to Big Sky, folks! We last we checked in on Jenny Hoyt, Cassie Dewell, and co., things were not looking good. When season one wrapped, our two favorite private investigators were in hot pursuit of sex-trafficker/truck-driver/wig-wearer Ronald Pergman (Brian Geraghty), who was running from the law with his girlfriend Scarlet (Anja Savcic) after killing, oh, I dunno, his own mother, his girlfriend’s sister, and a priest. Ronald escaped from police custody with some help from some friends affiliated with his old sex-trafficking ring, but not before shooting Jenny (Katheryn Winnick) in the stomach and causing the car that Cassie (Kylie Bunbury) and U.S. Marshal Mark Lindor (Omar Metwally) were traveling in to flip. In the final moments of season one, a gravely injured Jenny tells Cassie from her stretcher to go after Ronald, and Cassie takes off in a stolen sheriff’s car to chase him down. Which brings us to the present…

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO