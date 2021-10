Spoiler alert! This story contains spoilers for the Season 18 premiere, “Here Comes the Sun.”. ABC told us someone from Meredith Grey's past would return for the Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 premiere, and of all the actors we knew would be making an appearance, wow, we did not see this one coming. (Or at least I didn't, and if you say you did, I'm eyeing you suspiciously.) We saw Ellis Grey haunting Meredith’s dreams. Megan showed up for Teddy and Owen’s wedding (broken up with Riggs, at that). Addison Montgomery was nowhere to be seen, and while David Hamilton was technically someone from Meredith’s past as a former associate of her mother’s, he wasn’t the big reveal either.

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO