Far Cry 6 Paint the Town Yaran Story: Where to find Gabriel statues

Check out the trailer for Becoming Evil: How Far Cry's Iconic Villains Were Created, only on IGN coming October 3 at 7 AM PT, 10 AM ET, 3 PM GMT. Far Cry's new villain is Anton Castillo (Giancarlo Esposito), but he's just the latest in a long line of beloved antagonists. Join the actors and developers who created them as they tell the inside story of how Far Cry's iconic villains were brought to life. Far Cry Villains like Vaas (Michael Mando), Pagan Min (Troy Baker), and Joseph Seed (Greg Byrk) have all easily earned their place in the video game bad guy hall of fame. But now there's a new contender: Anton Castillo (Giancarlo Esposito). From wild audition tapes, ambitious writing, and an E3 demo that miraculously turned a cut character into Far Cry's iconic bad guy that started it all, this, is the inside story of how Far Cry's iconic villains were created.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO