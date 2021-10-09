CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
R. Kelly Music Sales Increase Over 500% Following Conviction: Report

By Erika Marie
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegardless of his recent conviction, R. Kelly's musical impact remains unshaken. We've been keeping you updated on the ongoing cases against R. Kelly, including his recent New York trial where the disgraced singer faced accusations related to sex crimes and sex trafficking. Kelly and his legal team have continuously denied those allegations, insisting that the singer is the latest celebrity victim who has been targeted by both accusers and the authorities.

Comments / 42

Guest
3d ago

If you going to charge him the parents security guards manager drives everybody knew about this and played a part what they call it accessorie now the money gone everybody want to start talking including the chicks that was ridding with him at the beginning of all this ain’t no justice because more people should of been charge then just him period.

23
Kentrelle Okereke
3d ago

At the end of the day, this man is an artist and a genius when it comes to music. People try to cast him down, but only elevated his music.

26
Natasha Newberry
3d ago

I'm never stop listening to his music 🎶🎶🎶 and he was railroad I should have been his lawyer

11
