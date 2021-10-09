R. Kelly Music Sales Increase Over 500% Following Conviction: Report
Regardless of his recent conviction, R. Kelly's musical impact remains unshaken. We've been keeping you updated on the ongoing cases against R. Kelly, including his recent New York trial where the disgraced singer faced accusations related to sex crimes and sex trafficking. Kelly and his legal team have continuously denied those allegations, insisting that the singer is the latest celebrity victim who has been targeted by both accusers and the authorities.www.hotnewhiphop.com
Comments / 42