‘That '70s Show' Spin-Off News Will Have You Shouting ‘Hello Wisconsin'

By Alyssa Ray
NBC Washington
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre you ready to hang out down the street? Because a "That '70s Show" spin-off is heading to Netflix. The streaming service announced the new project on Friday, Oct. 8, revealing that the upcoming sitcom will take place in a different decade: the '90s. That's right, "That '90s Show" is the official "That '70s Show" spin-off, with original creators Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner stepping in as executive producers.

