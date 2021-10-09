Glascock County Sheriff’s Office announces death of K9 Duro

GLASCOCK COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It is with heavy hearts Glascock County Sheriff’s Office announces the death of their K9 Duro. K-9 Duro joined the Glascock County Sheriff’s Office in July of 2018. NNDDA Certified Duro was partnered with Deputy David Tompkins and was a deputy equivalent to all others. This extremely loyal, energetic, six year old K-9 was a protector and family member to Deputy Tompkins, his family, and the entire Sheriff’s Office.