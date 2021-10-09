CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Cillian Murphy Cast As Man Who Invented the Atomic Bomb in Christopher Nolan’s Next Movie ‘Oppenheimer’

By Joshua Espinoza
Complex
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s confirmed. Cillian Murphy has landed the lead role in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. According to Deadline, the 45-year-old Irish actor will play the film’s titular character J. Robert Oppenheimer, an American physicist who is also known as the “father of the atomic bomb.” Universal confirmed the casting news on Friday, about a month after announcing it secured the rights to the project following a tense bidding war with other major studios.

www.complex.com

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Christopher Nolan Praises The Batman Director And Robert Pattinson

In a huge stroke of coincidence, Robert Pattinson was working with Dark Knight Trilogy director Christopher Nolan on time-bending action blockbuster Tenet when the audition process for The Batman was getting underway, putting him in a difficult situation. Knowing that the filmmaker had spent almost a decade embedded in the...
MOVIES
heroichollywood.com

Christopher Nolan & Universal Announce Title and Cast Of Next Film

Christopher Nolan and Universal have revealed the official title and cast of his next film. Christopher Nolan took a questionable stance against allowing movies to go straight to streaming as opposed to theaters during a global pandemic. The director even fought Warner Bros. tooth and nail to keep Tenet as a theater exclusive. After Warner Bros. announced their plans to release all of their 2021 films via the HBO Max streaming service, Nolan vowed to never work with them again.
MOVIES
Screendaily

Universal sets ‘Oppenheimer’ 2023 release, confirms Cillian Murphy lead role

Universal will release Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer in North America on July 21 2023 and has confirmed Cillian Murphy in the lead as “father of the atom bomb” J. Robert Oppenheimer. Universal Filmed Entertainment Group chairman Donna Langley said at a virtual conference on Thursday that the studio will give the...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer Movie Is Bringing In A Dark Knight Trilogy Alum, And There's More Good News

It’s been a little over a year since Christopher Nolan’s Tenet was released in theaters, and now the filmmaker in in the process of getting his next cinematic tale off the ground. Last month, it was reported that Nolan will helm a movie about J. Robert Oppenheimer, the theoretical physicist who played an integral role in developing the atomic bomb during World War II. Now it’s been announced that Cillian Murphy, who played Jonathan Crane/Scarecrow in Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy, has been cast as the “father of the atomic bomb.”
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Nolan
Person
Millicent Simmonds
Person
J. Robert Oppenheimer
Person
Charles Roven
Person
Cillian Murphy
Person
Emma Thomas
Person
Emily Blunt
Person
Noah Jupe
Outsider.com

Christopher Nolan’s WWII Film ‘Oppenheimer’ Has Found Its Lead Star

Last month, blockbuster director Christopher Nolan announced his newest WWII project, and he recently revealed the new movie’s lead star. Nolan chose Peaky Blinders actor Cillian Murphy as the lead role in his upcoming film titled Oppenheimer. The pair have worked together before on Nolan’s trio of Batman movies, The Dark Knight trilogy. Murphy played Batman nemesis Scarecrow, but will now star as the lead in a Christopher Nolan film for the first time.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

Universal Exec Is “Happy To Accommodate” Christopher Nolan’s Demands But Says Short Theatrical Windows “Make Practical Sense”

Last month, it was revealed that after weeks of speculation (especially after Warner Bros. upset quite a few filmmakers by releasing blockbusters day-and-date in theaters and HBO Max), Christopher Nolan is leaving behind his years-long WB relationship and taking his next, untitled film to Universal. Shortly after, it was reported that Universal had to acquiesce to quite a few demands from Nolan, including a 100-day exclusive theatrical release window for his upcoming film, which is set to arrive in 2023 or 2024. Well, according to the chairperson of Universal, the studio is perfectly okay with meeting the demands of Nolan.
MOVIES
flickprime.com

Christopher Nolan calls Matt Reeves ‘great filmmaker’, lauds Pattinson’s ‘The Batman’

Matt Reeves’ The Batman is among the most talked-about and extremely anticipated motion pictures of the 12 months. Reeves is all set to carry to the viewers a youthful model of the Caped Crusader that will likely be portrayed by Twilight star Robert Pattinson. Recently, critically acclaimed filmmaker Christopher Nolan, who has additionally helmed the acclaimed Dark Knight trilogy, spoke about Reeves’ upcoming tackle the long-lasting superhero.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Next Movie#Irish#American#Atlas Entertainment
film-book.com

OPPENHEIMER (2023): Cillian Murphy To Star in Christopher Nolan’s Forthcoming Film

Cillian Murphy Set To Work With Christopher Nolan Again. Cillian Murphy will be starring in acclaimed filmmaker Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film which is tentatively titled Oppenheimer. The story of famous scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer is at the core of the next film director Christopher Nolan will be making. Cillian Murphy,...
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Meg Ryan, 59, makes rare red carpet appearance

Meg Ryan hasn't been on a red carpet for nearly two years, but it doesn't mean she forgot how to work one. The When Harry Met Sally... actress, 59, lit up the red carpet at Saturday's Academy Museum of Motion Pictures long-awaited opening gala in Los Angeles. She wore a long black and pink gown by Ulyana Sergeenko for the step-and-repeat in front of photographers. She also wore black, open-toe platform heels and styled her signature sun-kissed, wavy blond locks down.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IndieWire

Lee Daniels Fired ‘Disrespectful’ White ‘Precious’ Crew, Original DP Couldn’t Light Black Skin

Lee Daniels joined his “Precious” breakthrough Oscar nominee Gabourey Sidibe at the Toronto International Film Festival this week (via Entertainment Weekly) to reflect on their 2009 drama, including the moment Daniels had to fire several “disrespectful” crew members only 20 days into production. The filmmaker said he “didn’t feel good” with the “Precious” dailies after two weeks of shooting. “I had a white line producer, a white AD, they also read [reviews that said my last film] ‘Shadowboxer’ was the worst film ever made, and they had zero respect for me, my vision, or what it was,” Daniels said. “They were...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Best Life

13 Stars You Didn't Realize May Never Act Again

Many of us will always remember the first movie in which we saw our favorite actor—it was when we fell in love with their talent, after all. But what about their last? All acting careers come to an end, and often it's not because the star passes—it's because they officially or unofficially choose to retire. While some actors have made official retirement announcements, others have simply quietly stopped working. Whether they want to enjoy their older years or simply fell out of love with making movies, the following 13 stars may never act again.
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Here’s Margot Robbie As Dazzler In X-Men

There’s been a lot of talk lately about Margot Robbie surrounding X-Men, especially since the Birds of Prey star recently expressed interest in joining the Marvel franchise. Now we have the chance to see what Robbie might look like as X-Men character Dazzler, a superhero with the ability to turn sound into light and energy beams. The character was previously played by Halston Sage in the 2019 film Dark Phoenix.
MOVIES
Collider

New 'Blade' Movie: Cast, Filming Details & Everything We Know So Far About the MCU Film

We've been waiting a really, really, really long time for this movie but the Marvel Cinematic Universe's upcoming Blade film is now finally on track. Marvel hired Watchmen writer Stacy Osei-Kuffour to pen the script for the reboot film that will finally bring the iconic vampire hunter into the MCU fold. As for the director, Marvel has brought Bassam Tariq onboard to helm the project. Tariq is perhaps best known for his work on Mogul Mowgli.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy