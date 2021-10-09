Cillian Murphy Cast As Man Who Invented the Atomic Bomb in Christopher Nolan’s Next Movie ‘Oppenheimer’
It’s confirmed. Cillian Murphy has landed the lead role in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. According to Deadline, the 45-year-old Irish actor will play the film’s titular character J. Robert Oppenheimer, an American physicist who is also known as the “father of the atomic bomb.” Universal confirmed the casting news on Friday, about a month after announcing it secured the rights to the project following a tense bidding war with other major studios.www.complex.com
