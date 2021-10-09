Watch Tulsa vs. Memphis: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
The Memphis Tigers are 4-1 against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane since October of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Memphis and Tulsa will face off in an American Athletic battle at 9 p.m. ET at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Tigers nows face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.www.cbssports.com
