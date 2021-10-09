This Week in Wine Country: Finger Lakes Rail Riders
PENN YAN, NY (WENY) -- This Week in Wine Country, sponsored by Finger Lakes Wine County, we're taking a ride with Finger Lakes Rail Riders in Penn Yan, Yates County. Founded by owner Kathy Ferron, Finger Lakes Rail Riders is a guided rail bike excursion on an abandoned, five-mile round trip stretch of railroad tracks. Riders can pedal on two-person recumbent rail bikes, while Kathy and her team give a narrated historical overview of Yates County and the scenery.www.weny.com
Comments / 1