REVERE (CBS) – A tanker truck rolled over and crashed in Revere early Wednesday morning, spilling about 10,000 gallons of diesel fuel. The issues are expected to last through the evening commute, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation. The truck was hauling the fuel when it crashed around 4:30 a.m. at the Brown Circle rotary in front of the Sunoco gas station there. Both sides of Route 60 were immediately shut down for about two hours. The westbound side re-opened around 6:30 a.m., but the eastbound side is closed from Patriot Parkway to the rotary. Broadway northbound is closed from Revere...

REVERE, MA ・ 45 MINUTES AGO