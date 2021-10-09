The Pentagon has warned national security officials to promptly leave their immediate location if they notice any strange sounds, heat, or heavy pains in their head, as it may be symptomatic of the “Havana Syndrome.” The “anomalous health incidents” were first reported among diplomatic staffers in Cuba, though cases of the mysterious ailment have increased over the years and expanded to multiple countries. Several U.S. personnel have reportedly been left with permanent brain injuries and chronic illness as a result of the strange health attacks. As more and more people have come forward, there are no indications of it being “mass hysteria” as some people have argued, a senior administration official told McClatchy DC. “The physical effects we’ve seen in several cases are very, very real,” the official was quoted saying. U.S. officials are now conveying to other diplomats, national security staff, and intelligence officers the gravitas of the mysterious syndrome, emphasizing its health risk both at home and abroad.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO