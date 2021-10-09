Keanu Reeves will have his own star on the Canadian Walk of Fame

There’s little room to read between the lines of BRZRKR, John Wick and Matrix actor Keanu Reeves’ first stab at a comic book. Dividing time between the past, where a half-god child is born to a tribe of prehistoric people only to grow into a murderous, unkillable savior, and 80,000 years later in the present, where “B” exists as a contract killer for the U.S. government, the book is a high-impact, blood-soaked character study with graphic ambition. Writer Matt Kindt (MIND MGMT) and artist Ron Garney (Ghost Rider) suggest their Hollywood collaborator threaded B’s story with his own personal history, but what the trio has literally put on the page is viscerally satisfying — if B isn’t ripping people to shreds in a ancient battle zone, he’s stewing in a violent history of his own creation, frustrated by the answers offered by the mortal plane. Reeves, Kindt, and Garney pack in every frame with detail.
Comments / 0