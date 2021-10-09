Keanu Reeves will have his own star on the Canadian Walk of Fame

The Chi-Lites receive the 2,702nd star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The Chi-Lites formed in 1959 in Chicago,IL and since then have had 37 charting singles on the Billboard chart. They have been called the greatest R&B/Soul group to come from Chicago. Yesterday the last surviving original member of the Chi-Lites Marshall Thompson received the award. Joining Thompson was his family, the families of founding members Robert “Squirrel” Lester, Eugene Record, and Creadel “Red” Jones as well as music legends Gene Gandler, Freda Payne, and Claudette Rogers Robinson and Billy Griffin of the Miracles. Thompson was in attendance for Jackie Wilson’s posthumous star in 2019 and mentioned him in his speech as well as joining Michael Jackson on the Walk of Fame. Thompsons shared working with the Jackson 5 and their father Joe which led to them being signed to Motown through Bobby Taylor (The Vancouvers). The award presenters were radio personality Jeff Foxx from New York and actor Jimmie Walker best known for his role as J.J. on Good Times. Joining Thompson was the current group of Tara Thompson, Fred Simon, Warren Tipton, and Mack Miller.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 11 DAYS AGO