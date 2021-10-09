Local roundup: Old Lyme volleyball makes it three straight

North Branford — Melanie Warren had 14 digs and eight kills as Old Lyme beat North Branford 3-1 in a Shoreline Conference volleyball match on Friday.

Old Lyme (8-4, 7-4) has won three straight and six of its last seven matches. Maddie Hubbard had eight digs and Jamie Bucior had four aces and four kills for the Wildcats, who won 25-16, 26-24, 26-28 and 25-21.

In other matches:

• Nalyce Dudley had 19 points, eight kills and five digs as New London blanked Cromwell 25-9, 25-15 and 25-15 in a nonleague match. Stacey Rivera had 13 points, seven assists and 11 digs, Wennonah Amar had nine assists and 16 digs, Chrismaela Bouquet had 14 points, Je'Licia Rivera had 11 points, Kamara Royster had five kills and three blocks and Yarielis Ortiz had 10 digs for the Whalers (8-3).

• Aaliyah Amidon had four aces and 10 assists as Ledyard cruised to a 25-16, 25-21, 25-9 victory over Montville. Caylee Cliett added seven aces and Lavinia Hutchins seven kills for the Colonels (9-3). Maya Hillman had five blocks, fie digs and two aces for the Indians (5-8) while Christyna Winstead had five digs and two kills.

• Griswold rallied from a 2-0 deficit to defeat Bacon Academy 22-25, 21-25, 25-22, 25-13 and 15-4. Kuranda Ruggiero had 36 assists and seven digs for the Wolverines (8-3) while Sonja Matheson added 17 kills, eight digs and four aces, and Katelyn Pasicka had seven kills, four aces and three digs. Kiera Stewart had 29 assists for Bacon (9-4) while Megan Swanke had 11 kills and 13 digs, Grace Galarneau 18 digs, Grace Gorreck eight kills and five digs and Emma Mancuso five kills, two blocks and two digs.

• Grasso Tech lost to Ellis Tech 3-1 in a Connecticut Technical Conference match. Sherly Caba had 14 points and seven digs and Emma Pavlak had 12 points for Grasso (2-8). Ellis Tech won 25-14, 25-23, 14-25 and 25-23.

Boys' soccer

• Matt Pierce had a goal and an assist as Wheeler beat Plainfield 2-0 in an Eastern Connecticut Conference Division IV game. David Levanto scored a goal and Jon Anderson had an assist for the Lions (5-5, 3-1).

• St. Bernard remained unbeaten in ECC Division IV play with a 3-0 win over Tourtellotte. Corbet Brassaw, Dominic Ranelli and Connor Harris scored goals and Nathaniel Belchik made seven saves for the Saints (6-1-1, 4-0).

• New London scored three goals in the first half and held on for a 3-2 win over Windham. Moise Melgar Sanchez scored a pair of goals for the Whalers (6-2) while Jose Hernandez added a goal and Nichols Churis and Andy Suarez each had an assist.

Girls' soccer

• Angelica Tompkins had four goals and an assist as St. Bernard remained unbeaten in ECC Division IV play with a 6-2 win over Tourtellotte. Sienna Sferrazza scored the other two goals for the Saints (7-1-1, 3-0) while Chloe Jennings had two assists and Addie Arvidson, Alyssa Hernandez and Liza Hannaford each had one assist.

• Seniors Emily Fielding, Cass Roman and Lynaisha Quinones each scored a goal during New London's 3-0 ECC Division III victory over Griswold on Thursday. The Whalers are 3-6, 1-3.

College volleyball

• Coast Guard had its six-match winning streak snapped, falling 3-1 to Tufts (10-4) in nonleague play. Amanda Dake had 14 kills and nine digs, Noelle Tursky had 22 assists, 14 digs and nine kills and Kaela France had 14 digs for Coast Guard (12-5).