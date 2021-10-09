CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Southern vs. Texas Southern: Prediction, what's at stake, key matchups, key players and more

By JIM KLEINPETER
theadvocate.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Jaguars need a strong start in Southwestern Athletic Conference play with the tough part of the schedule coming up soon. Getting off to a good start in this game, coming out of an open date, is huge. At the same time, Southern has to take TSU seriously despite the Tigers' 18-game SWAC losing streak. It’s been a long time since TSU has beaten the Jaguars, but Clarence McKinney has been building a team that's stocked with upperclassmen and could be a team hiding in the weeds, waiting for a chance to score the upset.

www.theadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Key Matchups: Breaking Down Bengals vs Jaguars on Thursday Night Football

Cincinnati hosts Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars Thursday night. This is the Bengals’ lone primetime game of the season. This game will feature the battle of back-to-back number one overall picks in Lawrence and Joe Burrow. It's also Urban Meyer’s return to the Buckeye state. Let’s take a look...
NFL
theadvocate.com

Southern vs. Texas Southern: Four keys to a Jaguars victory in Arlington

Quarterback Bubba McDaniel is making his second consecutive start and third of his career. The job is his moving forward, and he continues to excel as the team becomes comfortable with him in command. His pocket presence is one of his strengths, an innate ability to move away from the pass rush into areas where he can make throws while keeping his eyes downfield. As long as he continues to take care of the ball and make accurate throws, it's hard to see any changes coming. The Jaguars' strong running game is one of his best assets.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
theadvocate.com

Texas Southern's win spoils favorable Southern schedule setup

A preseason glance at the Southern football schedule looked like it set up nicely for the Jaguars. The first two conference games were against perennial cellar dwellers with the tough part of the schedule to come later and at home. Right now it appears the whole schedule is the tough...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Arch Manning’s Recruitment Might Come Down To 2 Schools

The recruitment of 2023 five-star quarterback Arch Manning could end up coming down to two prominent schools. While Nick Saban tried to get a not-so-subtle pitch in to the Manning family on Monday night, the race for the quarterback prodigy might come down to two other schools. Georgia and Texas,...
FOOTBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bubba Mcdaniel
The Clemson Insider

Bad news for Ohio State

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day delivered some tough news as the Buckeyes head into their Week 4 matchup against Akron during his weekly radio show Thursday. In all likelihood, there will be a new (...)
OHIO STATE
FanSided

3 quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 2

While injuries plagued a few starting quarterbacks around the league on Sunday, there were three starters in particular that performed less than average. After the first slate of games drew to a close on Sunday afternoon, there were a number of starting quarterbacks that suffered injuries. Tua Tagovailoa, Andy Dalton, Tyrod Taylor and Carson Wentz were all hit by injuries that caused them to be out of the game.
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban's police escort pancakes female Texas A&M fan after game

Nick Saban’s Alabama Crimson Tide lost in dramatic fashion 41-38 Saturday night to the unranked Texas A&M Aggies. Naturally, when there are huge home upsets, fans usually rush the field. Yes, Texas A&M will get fined for rushing the field after beating the Crimson Tide, but Aggies athletic director Ross...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Paul Finebaum picks Alabama's next 'dangerous' opponent

The No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide have passed every test thrown their way in 2021, beating Miami in Week 1 and squeaking past Georgia in Week 3. But ESPN and SEC Network analyst Paul Finebaum cautioned Crimson Tide fans to not underestimate one high-powered team in Alabama’s path: the Ole Miss Rebels.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Southern#Jaguars#Open Field#American Football#Tsu#Tigers#Swac#Wr
thespun.com

Look: Photos Of Urban Meyer’s Jacksonville House Going Viral

In April, it was reported that Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer purchased a home in the gated Glen Kernan Golf & Country Club. On Saturday, the NFL world finally had a chance to see what his new estate looks like. Jeannie Blaylock, an anchor for First Coast News, posted...
NFL
KCRG.com

Former Hawkeye quarterback passes away

EVERGREEN, Colo. (KCRG) - A former quarterback for the University of Iowa passed away this week. Tom Poholsky was found dead in a Dallas hotel on Wednesday while on vacation. He was the starting quarterback for the Hawkeyes in 1988 and 1989. Most recently he was the Assistant Head Coach at Evergreen High School in Colorado.
HAWKEYE, IA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lee Corso eyes 2 potential upsets on Alabama's schedule

Lee Corso is a staple on ESPN’s pregame show College GameDay, and since the beginning of the 2021 season, he’s been proclaiming that Alabama won’t win the national title. Furthermore, since the narrow 31-29 win over Florida, Corso has only ratcheted up that discussion. On Saturday, Corso sent a message...
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Dolphins Reportedly Signing Former Eagles Wide Receiver

Earlier this week, the Philadelphia Eagles made a surprising decision regarding one of the team’s wide receivers. Following the team’s win over the Carolina Panthers this weekend, the Eagles released wide receiver Travis Fulgham. The move comes a year to the day after Fulgham had a breakout game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Embarrassing Crowd For NFL Game Sunday Afternoon

The Houston Texans currently have a 12-6 lead over the New England Patriots in the second quarter. Too bad not many of their fans are there to see it. Let’s just say the crowd at NRG Stadium this afternoon is a sparse one. That’s not that surprising, considering the Texans have lost three straight and fell 40-0 to the Buffalo Bills last week.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy