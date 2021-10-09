CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maryland State

Two staff members dead after shooting at a Maryland senior living facility; suspect taken into custody

By Staten Island Advance Staff
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. — Two workers were killed in a shooting at a Maryland senior living facility Friday, according to media reports. A suspect has been taken into custody. The shooting occurred in Capitol Heights. Police were called to the National Church Resident Village shortly after 9 a.m. for a report of a disturbance. Once inside, police found the first victim in a hallway and second in an office.

www.silive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island man, 24, arrested, in Connecticut stabbing that left victim with ‘punctured heart muscle’

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 24-year-old Staten Island man faces multiple charges after stabbing a Connecticut couple in late September, authorities allege. Ronald Brooks, a New Brighton resident, allegedly stabbed a 35-year-old man in the chest and caused a laceration to the face of a 33-year-old woman during an altercation in an Essex gas station parking lot on Sept. 20, according to a Connecticut State Police arrest warrant outlining the incident.
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
Capitol Heights, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Capitol Heights, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
The Staten Island Advance

Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found

JACKSON, Wyo. — Cross-country traveler Gabby Petito was strangled to death, a Wyoming coroner announced Tuesday. Petito, 22, died three to four weeks before her body was found Sept. 19 near an undeveloped camping area along the border of Grand Teton National Park in remote northern Wyoming, Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue said in a news conference.
JACKSON, WY
The Staten Island Advance

Video shows stranger’s attempted kidnapping of 3-year-old on Bronx street; onlookers gave chase: Report

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Shocking video out of the Bronx shows a man attempting to kidnap a 3-year-old girl who was walking with her grandmother and other siblings Monday. According to a New York Post report, authorities said 27-year-old Santiago Salcedo approached the 65-year-old grandmother — who also had two infant grandsons with her — at about 1:20 p.m. at an intersection in the Schuylerville neighborhood.
BRONX, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
38K+
Followers
24K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy