Two staff members dead after shooting at a Maryland senior living facility; suspect taken into custody
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. — Two workers were killed in a shooting at a Maryland senior living facility Friday, according to media reports. A suspect has been taken into custody. The shooting occurred in Capitol Heights. Police were called to the National Church Resident Village shortly after 9 a.m. for a report of a disturbance. Once inside, police found the first victim in a hallway and second in an office.www.silive.com
Comments / 0