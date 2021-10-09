Bishop Michael W. Fisher reinstates 4 priests; Anderson & Associates skeptical
Independent review board finds allegations to be unsubstantiated. Following independent investigations and review and recommendation by the independent review board of the Diocese of Buffalo concerning allegations which the diocese determined to be unsubstantiated, Bishop Michael W. Fisher has accepted the IRB’s recommendations and has reinstated the following priests who were previously placed on administrative leave:www.wnypapers.com
Comments / 0