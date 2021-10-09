Southern vs. Texas Southern: Four keys to a Jaguars victory in Arlington

Quarterback Bubba McDaniel is making his second consecutive start and third of his career. The job is his moving forward, and he continues to excel as the team becomes comfortable with him in command. His pocket presence is one of his strengths, an innate ability to move away from the pass rush into areas where he can make throws while keeping his eyes downfield. As long as he continues to take care of the ball and make accurate throws, it's hard to see any changes coming. The Jaguars' strong running game is one of his best assets.