Southern vs. Texas Southern: Four keys to a Jaguars victory in Arlington

By JIM KLEINPETER
theadvocate.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuarterback Bubba McDaniel is making his second consecutive start and third of his career. The job is his moving forward, and he continues to excel as the team becomes comfortable with him in command. His pocket presence is one of his strengths, an innate ability to move away from the pass rush into areas where he can make throws while keeping his eyes downfield. As long as he continues to take care of the ball and make accurate throws, it's hard to see any changes coming. The Jaguars' strong running game is one of his best assets.

theadvocate.com

Texas Southern's win spoils favorable Southern schedule setup

A preseason glance at the Southern football schedule looked like it set up nicely for the Jaguars. The first two conference games were against perennial cellar dwellers with the tough part of the schedule to come later and at home. Right now it appears the whole schedule is the tough...
COLLEGE SPORTS
AllBengals

Bengals vs Jaguars: Three Keys to Victory on Thursday Night Football

The Bengals host the Jaguars on Thursday night at Paul Brown Stadium. Every guy in the locker room will tell you to ignore records with these types of games because Jacksonville has talented players on its roster. You may remember Marvin Jones Jr. who is now Trevor Lawrence’s favorite target...
NFL
Florida Times-Union

Jaguars vs. Bengals keys to victory: Can Jacksonville defense contain Joe Mixon?

THE JAGUARS WILL WIN IF … The defense keeps Joe Mixon from dominating the way he did in last year's 33-25 Bengals victory. Mixon had 151 yards rushing, 121 and two touchdowns in the second half, and added a TD receiving. It was borderline embarrassing for a defense that went on to finish third from the bottom against the run in 2020.
NFL
theadvocate.com

Southern vs. Texas Southern: Prediction, what's at stake, key matchups, key players and more

The Jaguars need a strong start in Southwestern Athletic Conference play with the tough part of the schedule coming up soon. Getting off to a good start in this game, coming out of an open date, is huge. At the same time, Southern has to take TSU seriously despite the Tigers' 18-game SWAC losing streak. It’s been a long time since TSU has beaten the Jaguars, but Clarence McKinney has been building a team that's stocked with upperclassmen and could be a team hiding in the weeds, waiting for a chance to score the upset.
COLLEGE SPORTS
theadvocate.com

Southern working to fix defensive miscues ahead of UAPB game

After being lit up for five touchdowns and 576 yards by Texas Southern’s offense, the Southern University defense is happy to move on to another opponent. The only problem is that the Jaguars can expect their upcoming opponent, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, to employ a similar scheme when the teams clash in Pine Bluff on Saturday at 2 p.m.
COLLEGE SPORTS
