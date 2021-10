“I haven’t watched it yet, to be totally honest,” VanCamp told reporters during a conference call this morning. “In terms of the content, I’m not sure I’m totally prepared to see it. I know what happens, of course. We had many conversations about the story. I think for both me and (husband) Josh (Bowman), we might wait a little bit longer.” VanCamp also said she there were plans for her to return to say goodbye to her Nic Nevin character. “I was supposed to go back for a couple of episodes, but just because of personal reasons, I wasn’t able to, which was a huge shame because I wanted to," she said. "And that was the plan all along. So the timing of everything was quite unfortunate. But I’m really so amazed at what they were able to do and grateful that they were able to pull it off as well. So yes, those conversations happened and of course I would have loved to go back, but life happens.”

