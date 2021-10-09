Flood Advisory issued for Unicoi, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-08 20:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-08 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Unicoi; Washington The National Weather Service in Morristown has extended the * Flood Advisory for Unicoi County in east Tennessee Washington County in east Tennessee * Until midnight EDT. * At 916 PM EDT, local law enforcement reported minor flooding in the advisory area due to thunderstorms. Up to 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Even though the heaviest rain has ended it will take some time for waters to recede. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Johnson City, Erwin, Jonesborough, Midway, Banner Hill, Gray, Oak Grove, Spurgeon, Unicoi, Embreeville, Telford, Avondale, Leesburg, Limestone, Rocky Fork, Limestone Cove and Fall Branch.