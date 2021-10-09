CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, GA

Flood Warning issued for Johnson, Washington, Wilkinson by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-10 20:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-13 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Johnson; Washington; Wilkinson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Oconee River near Oconee affecting Wilkinson, Washington and Johnson Counties. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Oconee River near Oconee. * Until Wednesday evening. * At 8:15 PM EDT Sunday the stage was 21.9 feet. * Flood stage is 17.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Tuesday afternoon and continue falling to 10.9 feet Friday evening. * Impact...At 21.9 feet, Moderate flooding continues. The dirt parking lot by the Old Balls Ferry Road boat ramp is under one to three feet of water. The end of Old Balls Ferry Road begins to flood. Flooding continues and spreads further into the woodlands near the river.

alerts.weather.gov

