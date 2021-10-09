SQUEEZE PLAY: Notorious bar on land now part of Norris Park remembered for peace, love, beer, raids – and maybe 'the mob'

It was 1971 when John Thomas peered through the windows of an old, shuttered burger joint on Muskogee Avenue and had a lightbulb moment. “When I came over to Tahlequah and looked in the windows of it, I saw the tables, the bar and the taps, and it was instantaneous. I had never given any thought of opening a bar at all, and I just thought, ‘This would make for a great Squeeze Inn bar,’” Thomas said.