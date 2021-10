Buffalo, NY (WGR 550) – After being on four teams last season Aaron Dell elected to sign a contract for this season with the Buffalo Sabres. He and Craig Anderson inked one year deals for the veteran minimum. That helps the Sabres get Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen ready if he’s not already. Dell said he thought this would be a good place for him, “It was a good opportunity for me to come in and have a chance to show what I can do.”

NHL ・ 12 DAYS AGO