Restaurants allowed to continue COVID-era outdoor dining, to-go alcohol sales under new laws
Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation Friday enabling restaurants to keep their pandemic-era expansions into areas like sidewalks and parking lots. The two bills, Assembly Bill 61 and Senate Bill 314, allow restaurants to keep their outdoor dining areas throughout the pandemic’s duration and during a one-year regulatory grace period after the state ends its state of emergency.localnewsmatters.org
