CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oakland, CA

Restaurants allowed to continue COVID-era outdoor dining, to-go alcohol sales under new laws

By Eli Walsh, Bay City News Foundation
LocalNewsMatters.org
LocalNewsMatters.org
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation Friday enabling restaurants to keep their pandemic-era expansions into areas like sidewalks and parking lots. The two bills, Assembly Bill 61 and Senate Bill 314, allow restaurants to keep their outdoor dining areas throughout the pandemic’s duration and during a one-year regulatory grace period after the state ends its state of emergency.

localnewsmatters.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
LocalNewsMatters.org

Local News Matters Pitching Guide

Bay City News and Bay City News Foundation are looking for freelance writers to contribute to LocalNewsMatters.org on a broad range of topics. While some professional writing experience is preferred, we also work with emerging journalists and students with strong writing skills and story ideas. Who we are. Bay City...
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Oakland, CA
Coronavirus
Local
California Restaurants
City
Walnut Creek, CA
Local
California Food & Drinks
Oakland, CA
Food & Drinks
Oakland, CA
Lifestyle
Oakland, CA
Government
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
City
Oakland, CA
Oakland, CA
Restaurants
City
San Mateo, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Dodd
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Outdoor Dining#Zoning Laws#Economy#Food Drink#Covid#Assembly#Senate#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
LocalNewsMatters.org

Anticipating increase in student misbehavior, California releases new discipline guidelines

SCHOOLS SHOULD OFFER more counseling, suspend fewer students and address the underlying mental health challenges of students who misbehave in class, according to the state’s new school discipline guidelines. The guidelines, released last month by the California Department of Education, are intended to help schools navigate an anticipated uptick in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
LocalNewsMatters.org

LocalNewsMatters.org

Oakland, CA
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
678K+
Views
ABOUT

Bay City News Service journalists work around the clock to report on breaking news, traffic, weather, disasters, public events, crime, courts, government decisions, newsmakers and the local issues that matter to the San Francisco Bay Area’s nearly 8 million residents. The company is independent and locally-owned, supported by subscribers.

 http://www.baycitynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy