NL Division Series Eavesdrops: The Bochy-Kapler Twitter differential

The buzz from Friday night’s Game 1 of the Division Series at Oracle Park:. • Another difference between Giants manager Gabe Kapler and former Giants manager Bruce Bochy: Kapler authors all his social media content, including on Twitter, where he has 61,500 followers. “First thing in the morning. This is sort of where we are,” said Kapler, explaining when he dives into Twitter and reads stories from writers covering his team, among other ventures. “If I had more discipline, I would probably put my phone away. We all strive to like to be present.” As for Bochy, who has 27,000 followers, he had a team official tweet on his behalf. The good life.