California oil spill investigation widens as officials look for cause of pipeline rupture

By Dennis Romero
NBC News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvestigators are looking at shipping activity going back a year to help determine what caused the recent Southern California oil spill, officials said Friday. The pipeline that transports oil from platforms off Huntington Beach to the Port of Long Beach shows signs of an aged anchor strike and damage that's been present for so long, there's marine growth present, said Capt. Jason Neubauer, chairman of the Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation.

