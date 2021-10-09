CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Why does Joc Pederson wear a pearl necklace during Braves games?

By Tim Kelly
 4 days ago
As Joc Pederson trotted around the bases at Miller Park after hitting a pinch-hit home run in Game 1 of the NLDS, it was impossible not to notice the pearl necklace that the Atlanta Braves outfielder was wearing.

But if you thought that the 29-year-old had a heartfelt reason for wearing the pearl necklace, you'll be disappointed.

Pederson's necklace isn't a family heirloom. In fact, it's not even clear where the necklace, which he started wearing in late September, came from. But his reason for wearing it is pretty hilarious:

Set to become a free agent this offseason, Pederson is aiming to win his second consecutive World Series title. In 2020, Pederson hit .382 with two home runs and eight RBIs as he helped the Los Angeles Dodgers to win their first World Series title since 1988.

Chrystal Smith
3d ago

cause he likes pearl necklaces. is that ok with you.. just fine here to me.. I am a woman of 65 but I just don't like necklaces period.. does that bother you now too

Marie D
3d ago

He wants a different type of pearl necklace, hoping someone will catch the drift.

Chrystal Smith
3d ago

oh do you all mind but I don't like wearing a braziere either ( i mean a bra) cause I'm sexy without the bra..but don't look at my age at 65 to be a disgusting moment in the bedroom cause I can turn your pearl necklaces into something like diamonds but don't hold your breath that I would do it though. cause I just ain't that kind of woman

Meridian Star

Pederson, Contreras HRs power Braves past Mets 6-5

ATLANTA (AP) — Joc Pederson hit a solo homer off Carlos Carrasco in the third inning, William Contreras went deep with a two-run shot off Carrasco in the fourth and the Atlanta Braves beat the New York Mets 6-5 on Saturday night. Two nights after clinching their fourth straight division...
FanSided

Braves: Freddie Freeman makes free agency plans crystal clear

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman shares his plans for free agency this winter. Freddie Freeman has only played for the Atlanta Braves, but the reigning NL MVP will be hitting free agency this offseason. Drafted out of high school by the Braves in 2007, Freeman has only donned an...
Joc Pederson
Audacy

Here's how much money Freddie Freeman is expected to command this offseason

It won't be cheap, but all signs seem to point to Freddie Freeman remaining with the Atlanta Braves beyond the 2021 season. ESPN's Jeff Passan wrote Wednesday that while Freeman figures to command a pretty large contract this winter, the belief is that the reigning National League MVP will ultimately re-sign with the Braves:
MLB

Joc provides pop with pearls: 'It looks good'

ATLANTA -- Joc Pederson has been described as a carefree, comical teammate who can keep a clubhouse loose, much like Josh Donaldson did during his days in Atlanta. But Pederson likely now stands as the only Braves player to homer with a pearl necklace around his neck. Pederson continued to...
numberfire.com

Joc Pederson joining Braves' bench Tuesday

Atlanta Braves outfielder Joc Pederson is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies. Pederson went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk, and an additional run in Sunday's series finale with the San Diego Padres. He is taking a seat Tuesday while Adam Duvall returns to center field in place of Pederson and hits fifth.
FanSided

3 Brewers who won’t be back after NLDS disappointment

The Milwaukee Brewers’ 2021 season has come to an end after falling to the Atlanta Braves in four games in the NLDS. Here are three players who likely won’t be back next season. The Milwaukee Brewers‘ plans to make it to the World Series for the first time since 1982...
sportstalkatl.com

Braves: Travis d’Arnaud credits Joc Pederson for turnaround

Of all the trade deadline acquisitions brought in to provide outfield help, Joc Pederson has been the least productive on paper. His .747 OPS — while still serviceable — is by far the lowest of the four, and it’s not like he’s some type of defensive stalwart either. As a result, he’s been relegated primarily to pinch-hit duties as the Braves fourth outfielder, limiting his everyday impact. However, that doesn’t mean his acquisition was any less significant. As Travis d’Arnaud pointed out following yesterday’s critical win over the Phillies, everything began to turn around once Pederson arrived in Atlanta.
MLB

Joc rocks pearls, lifts Braves with pinch HR

ATLANTA -- If the early days of Joctober are a sign of things to come, Braves fans might be wearing pearls for the rest of this month and celebrating finally having Joc Pederson on their side this time of year. Pederson further endeared himself to Atlanta fans with the pinch-hit...
Talking Chop

The Daily Chop: Braves grab 2-1 lead in NLDS, Pederson, Game 4, and more

Following their 3-0 victory over the Brewers on Monday, Braves headlines were understandably centered around the heroics of Joc Pederson. With pitching being so dominant for each team thus far in the series, a three-run blast to break a scoreless tie in the fifth inning became the defining moment. Beyond just Pederson, Atlanta got an outstanding start from Ian Anderson, clutch defense from Dansby Swanson, and impressive work from the entire bullpen. With their victory in Game 3, the Braves are well-positioned for a return to the NLCS.
FanSided

3 Brewers who completely choked in the NLDS

The Atlanta Braves were able to claim the NLDS as some key members of the Milwaukee Brewers choked. The NLDS featuring the Atlanta Braves and Milwaukee Brewers is officially over. After falling behind 1-0 in the series by losing game 1 in Milwaukee, the Braves went out and claimed Games 2 through 4 to advance on to the NLCS.
watchstadium.com

Braves Host Phillies for 3-Game Series

The Braves have a 2.5-game lead over the Phillies in the NL East and the two teams will play in a three-game series beginning on Tuesday. The crew previews the crucial series.
Yardbarker

Joc Pederson crushed huge home run with Anthony Rizzo’s bat

Joc Pederson was traded from the Chicago Cubs to the Atlanta Braves before the deadline, and he brought a nice parting gift with him. TBS pointed out that Pederson was using ex-Cubs teammate Anthony Rizzo’s bat when he smashed a pinch-hit, three-run home run in Game 3 of the NLDS against the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday.
FanSided

Joc Pederson makes Craig Counsell pay for pulling Freddy Peralta early

Joc Pederson made Craig Counsell’s decision to pull Freddy Peralta early a complete disaster. Atlanta Braves outfielder Joc Pederson made Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell eat his pearls for pulling starting pitcher Freddy Peralta way too early. In a scoreless ball game in Atlanta, Counsell decided to take Peralta out...
