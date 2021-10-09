CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

90 Day Fiancé star Geoffrey Paschel convicted of kidnapping and domestic assault

By Katie Campione
Entertainment Weekly
Entertainment Weekly
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA former 90 Day Fiancé star has been convicted of kidnapping and assaulting his fiancée. After a two-day trial, a jury found Geoffrey Ian Paschel, 44, guilty of aggravated kidnapping, domestic assault, and interference with emergency calls, the Knox County District Attorney's Office said in a statement Friday. Prosecutors had...

ew.com

Comments / 2

Related
talesbuzz.com

Varya Malina deactivated her Instagram after Geoffrey Paschel’s guilty verdict

Former 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Day cast member Varya Malina deactivated her Instagram account amid Geoffrey Paschel’s guilty verdict in his domestic violence case. Geoffrey and Varya are rumored to still be in a relationship, so her decision to take a step back from social media during this time comes off as questionable.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Domestic Violence#90 Day Fianc#Concussion
the-journal.com

Man convicted of domestic violence assault faces more criminal charges

A Cortez man convicted Sept. 24 of assault in the act of domestic violence now faces new criminal charges after allegedly assaulting the same victim. Harry Lee Bylilly, 48, was arrested Jan. 5 for suspicion of beating up his girlfriend at her residence in the Happy Valley Trailer Park on East Seventh Street, according to the Cortez Police Department arrest affidavit.
CORTEZ, CO
flickprime.com

90 Day Fiancé Star Found Guilty of Kidnapping

A star of “90 Day Fiancé” has been discovered responsible of kidnapping and assault after testifying in court docket. According to InTouch Weekly, Geoffrey Paschel was discovered responsible of “aggravated kidnapping, home violence and interference with an emergency name.” Paschel appeared in court docket on October 7 and testified for himself within the case involving his ex-fiancée, Kristen Wilson. The couple started relationship in 2017, cut up in 2018 and the incident occurred on June 9, 2019.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Woman charged with murder of husband after going on TV begging for help finding killer

A Texas woman who made a desperate plea to find her husband’s killer a year ago has now been accused of orchestrating the crime with the help of her boyfriend. Jennifer Lynne Faith had said last year that she was not supposed to be widowed at 48 and urged the killer to come forward. “I just hope that at some point, maybe this person can recognise the gravity of what they’ve done and [can] feel some sort of guilt,” she had said in a tearful plea on 2 December.
ENTERTAINMENT
New York Post

Twin sisters charged in connection to brother’s 2017 murder

Two twin sisters have been charged in connection to the murder of their teenage brother who was strangled to death in Maryland in 2017, officials said Friday. Lemae and Leaundra Matthews, the 23-year old twins, were two of three people busted for conspiring to commit the brutal murder after new evidence has come to light.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Arkansas Farmer Pleads Guilty to Murder and Rape of Jogging Nurse

An Arkansas farmer accused of murdering and raping a nurse last year before burying her in a field has pleaded guilty to capital murder and rape. The guilty plea by Quake Lewellyn, 29, waived a jury trial, and a judge sentenced him to life behind bars. Lewellyn confessed to investigators late last year that he had abducted 25-year-old Sydney Sutherland while she was out jogging. The then-married stepfather of three is said to have offered a chilling confession about how he had happened upon Sutherland on a gravel road, struck her with his vehicle, and then taken her body to a rice field where he raped and buried her. Afterwards, according to an evaluation by a state psychologist, he said he went home, had dinner, and “just tried to forget about it.” Lewellyn had initially pleaded not guilty to charges of kidnapping, capital murder, abuse of a corpse and rape late last year, but prosecutors later warned that if he were convicted, he would face the death penalty. Prosecutors agreed not to seek the death penalty as part of the plea deal.
PUBLIC SAFETY
riverbender.com

St. Louis County Prosecutor's Office Issue Warrants Of Domestic Assault, Kidnapping For Kevin Harris

ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On Wednesday, September 29, 2021, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued warrants on suspect Kevin Harris, 32 years of age, of the 10400 block of Lord Drive in St. Louis, Missouri 63136, for Domestic Assault Second Degree, Domestic Assault Third Degree, Kidnapping Second Degree, Resisting/Interfering with Arrest for a Felony, Assault First Degree, and Armed Criminal Action. A mugshot of Harris is attached. Harris is being held without bond. Please note, charges are merely an accusation and Defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Independent

Grand jury formally charges Florida man in family slaying

A man accused of massacring a Florida family under the delusion that they were child sex traffickers has been formally charged with four counts of first-degree murder.Court documents show a grand jury's 22-count indictment was filed Tuesday in Polk County Circuit Court against Bryan Riley. Other charges included attempted murder — one 11-year-old girl survived the Sept. 5 rampage and Riley got into a gunfight with police — kidnapping, arson, burglary and animal cruelty for killing the family dog.Riley, a 33-year-old former Marine, could ultimately face the death penalty or life in prison if convicted of the killings. Prosecutors...
PUBLIC SAFETY
peakofohio.com

Brannon Arrested for Burglary and Domestic Assault

Bellefontaine police responded to an apartment on Heritage Court late Friday afternoon to a disturbance. The report states a female told officers she was previously arguing with 21-year-old Jordan Lee Brannon. He later showed up at her dwelling. The woman said Brannon kicked the door in after being told he...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
crimevoice.com

Conviction of Domestic Violence Shooting Suspect

Originally published as a San Francisco Police Department Facebook post – “On May 25, 2018, at approximately 1:15 p.m. Northern Station officers responded to the 2600 block of California Street regarding a report of a shooting. Officers arrived on scene and located an adult female victim who was being treated by medics for injuries caused by a gunshot. The victim was transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The investigation determined that the victim and her boyfriend had a verbal argument that escalated when the suspect shot the victim and fled the scene.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Citizen Tribune

Rogersville man charged with assault, kidnapping

A Rogersville man was charged Friday in an incident that happened in Hawkins County. Hazen Hayes, 18, of Lakeview Circle, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and especially aggravated kidnapping in connection with an incident Friday. According to a report by Cpl. Jamie Smith, of the Hawkins County...
ROGERSVILLE, TN
VTDigger

State police hunt for man accused of assault and kidnapping

Vermont State Police are looking for a 29-year-old man from Springfield, Massachusetts, who’s accused of kidnapping and aggravated assault. Police allege Ivan Carmona abducted a person, whose name is being withheld by police, from their Newport home at gunpoint on Sept. 23, assaulted them and held them overnight in Brownington.
VERMONT STATE
Entertainment Weekly

Entertainment Weekly

19K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping you plugged into pop culture

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy