2022 GMC Sierra Leaked Ahead Of Reveal: Video

When the Ford Expedition launched for the 1997 model year, it was FoMoCo’s answer to the full-size General Motors SUVs of this era – the Tahoe, Suburban, Yukon, which dominated the segment at the time. Needless to say, the 1997 Ford Expedition shook things up considerably, a fact that we’re reminded of by this retro review from MotorWeek that originally aired almost exactly 25 years ago. This is the big Blue Oval SUV that started it all, and the model is still selling well and going strong today.

BUYING CARS ・ 12 DAYS AGO