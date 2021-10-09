CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Final Pirelli GT4 America champions to be crowned in Indy

Cover picture for the articleTwenty-eight cars are set to take part in the season finale of the 2021 Pirelli GT4 America season at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway on October 14th to 16th, highlighted by the three class championship entries that each clinched their titles in the previous round at Sebring. After near misses...

