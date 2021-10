Swedish post-metal purveyor Gloson is now streaming their new single "Impetus," whose runtime is nothing but devastating and sludgy riffs backed with bellowing vocals. "'Impetus' is about the harsh and overwhelming sensation of nothingness," said Gloson. "When the void is so clear that it almost takes the shape of a beast that forces you back into bed, every motion takes a lifetime and every word is a slur. It is about when you get to the point when only pain is real and it's the only thing that makes sense."

