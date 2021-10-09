‘FBI: Most Wanted’ Alum Kellan Lutz Shares Behind the Scenes Photo of ‘The Expendables 4’
On Friday, FBI: Most Wanted alum Kellan Lutz posted a behind the scenes photo with Hollywood icon Sylvester Stallone from the set of Expendables 4. At the end of August, Stallone and others announced the fourth installment of the action-packed movie series. In fact, a report from Variety also revealed that the popular film franchise is already “in the works.” Of course, many of your favorite action heroes are making their return to the sequel along with some new faces.outsider.com
