Here's How College Students Can Apply for Federal Financial Aid Through FAFSA

By Kayla Galloway
NBC Connecticut
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than $150 billion is provided to college students each year across the U.S. thanks to the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, commonly known as the FAFSA. The application period opened Oct. 1 for the 2022-23 school year, and though it can often be a headache-inducing time for college students, the program plays a critical role in alleviating the financial stress of higher education.

