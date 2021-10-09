Ondrej Strasky finishes day one of Magic World Championship XXVII undefeated
Ondrej Strasky continues the momentum from his top-ranked finish in the Magic Pro League as the only undefeated player through day one of the Magic World Championship XXVII. It’s been several months since Magic fans have seen Strasky compete since he qualified for the World Championship back in April. His name flew under the radar compared to some of the more popular names like Paulo Vitor Damo da Rosa who competed more recently.dotesports.com
