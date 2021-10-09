CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WI Special Counsel Responds To Open Records Lawsuit

BROOKFIELD, Wis., Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the filing of an open records lawsuit by American Oversight, Special Counsel Mike Gableman issued the following statement:

"The Office of Special Counsel responded to American Oversight's open records request on October 7, pledging to provide a substantive response 'in all prudential speed.' We explained that this Office was only officially established 37 days ago, and is still in the process of reviewing and evaluating requests for public records.

"It is also important to keep in mind that this Office is conducting an active investigation, and so must balance our desire to operate with transparency alongside our obligation to preserve the integrity of the investigative process. We will comply with all open records statutes and operate in accordance with both the letter and spirit of Wisconsin's open records law.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wi-special-counsel-responds-to-open-records-lawsuit-301396479.html

