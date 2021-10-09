CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Havana syndrome: Berlin police probe cases at US embassy

Cover picture for the articlePolice in Berlin say they are investigating after staff at the US embassy reported experiencing symptoms of the so-called Havana syndrome. The probe into an "alleged sonic weapon attack on employees of the US Embassy" began in August, police said. More than 200 US officials have reported suffering from the...

Phys.org

Havana syndrome sees uptick in cases, concerns, and questions

In 2016, dozens of diplomatic staff at the U.S. and Canadian embassies in Havana began experiencing a sudden onset of health troubles with no apparent cause. They reported a variety of symptoms, including vertigo, nausea, vision and hearing difficulties, memory loss, and headaches. Many said they felt something pressing or vibrating around them or heard noises just before the symptoms appeared, leading some to suspect they had been exposed to a high-intensity burst of energy or sound waves.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Voice of America

Biden Signs Law Helping 'Havana Syndrome' Victims

WHITE HOUSE — President Joe Biden on Friday signed legislation that will provide financial support to U.S. government employees believed to be suffering from the so-called Havana syndrome, mysterious health incidents that have affected American intelligence officers, diplomats and other personnel around the world. "Today, I was pleased to sign...
WHITE HOUSE, TN
The Independent

Russia says it pushed US destroyer from area near its waters

Russia’s Defense Ministry said a Russian warship on Friday prevented a U.S. Navy destroyer from what it described as an attempt to intrude into Russia’s territorial waters in the Sea of Japan The incident came as Russia and China conducted joint naval drills in the area, and follows other close encounters involving Russian and Western warships. It appears to reflect Moscow’s intention to raise the stakes in deterring the U.S. and its allies from sending their ships on missions near Russian waters, as relations between Russia and the West are at a post Cold War low.There was no immediate...
MILITARY
Business Insider

US officials increasingly believe directed-energy attacks are behind Havana Syndrome cases, report says

US investigators increasingly believe that Havana Syndrome symptoms are caused by directed-energy attacks. Behind closed doors, officials reportedly believe a hostile foreign government such as Russia is responsible. Sen. Marco Rubio said that suggesting the symptoms are psychosomatic is "quackery." US officials are increasingly convinced directed-energy attacks by a hostile...
U.S. POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

U.S. Officials Warned to Flee Their Location if They Have ‘Havana Syndrome’ Symptoms

The Pentagon has warned national security officials to promptly leave their immediate location if they notice any strange sounds, heat, or heavy pains in their head, as it may be symptomatic of the “Havana Syndrome.” The “anomalous health incidents” were first reported among diplomatic staffers in Cuba, though cases of the mysterious ailment have increased over the years and expanded to multiple countries. Several U.S. personnel have reportedly been left with permanent brain injuries and chronic illness as a result of the strange health attacks. As more and more people have come forward, there are no indications of it being “mass hysteria” as some people have argued, a senior administration official told McClatchy DC. “The physical effects we’ve seen in several cases are very, very real,” the official was quoted saying. U.S. officials are now conveying to other diplomats, national security staff, and intelligence officers the gravitas of the mysterious syndrome, emphasizing its health risk both at home and abroad.
U.S. POLITICS
Telegraph

Lawmakers Insist Havana Syndrome Is Result of Attacks That Are 'Escalating'

Since 2016, more than 200 U.S. officials working abroad have reported experiencing “Havana syndrome” — a cluster of mysterious, unexplained symptoms including feeling pressure in their heads, dizziness, nausea and fatigue. While the reasons behind the phenomenon are still unclear, Politico reported that the government has turned up new evidence pointing to directed-energy attacks as the cause of the symptoms.
CONGRESS & COURTS
psychologytoday.com

Evidence Mounts that Mass Suggestion Caused "Havana Syndrome"

Classified reports conclude that psychogenic illness played a major role in "Havana Syndrome." Recent actions by Defense Department are tantamount to a global experiment in mass suggestion. The contents of two U.S. government investigations into the origins of the 'Havana Syndrome' both found that mass psychogenic illness was likely a...
HEALTH
Shore News Network

Havana Syndrome Reported In Colombia Right Before Blinken’s Scheduled Visit

Havana Syndrome, a mysterious condition that has affected numerous U.S. officials while serving abroad, has been reported in Colombia, ahead of Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s scheduled visit. U.S. embassy officials in Bogotá, Colombia, have been experiencing “unexplained health incidents,” a term used to describe Havana Syndrome, since mid-September, according...
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Five families of US embassy staff in Colombia - including a child - are hit with Havana Syndrome just days before visit of Secretary of State Blinken in mirror image of attack on US officials in Vietnam before Kamala's visit in August

Members of least five families linked to the US Embassy in Colombia have been stricken with suspected Havana Syndrome just days ahead of a visit by Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The incident - which includes a child victim - is just the latest example of the mysterious neurological illness,...
U.S. POLITICS
WNMT AM 650

US State Department defends handling of ‘Havana Syndrome’

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The State Department on Thursday defended its handling of so-called Havana Syndrome health complaints, after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators said they were concerned the unexplained ailments were not being taken seriously enough. Around 200 U.S. diplomats, officials and family members overseas are believed to have...
U.S. POLITICS
nationaldefensemagazine.org

Nation Must Come Together to Tackle Havana Syndrome

Viewpoint: Nation Must Come Together to Tackle Havana Syndrome. In late August, members of Vice President Kamala Harris’ advanced entourage during a trip to Vietnam reported “anomalous health incidents” that were assessed to be similar to what has been referred to as “Havana syndrome.”. U.S. personnel in Germany have also...
WORLD
NBC News

Migrants returned to Mexico describe horror of kidnappings, torture, rape

REYNOSA, Mexico — After Gustavo and his family were sent back to Mexico after they crossed the U.S. border, his two sons said they were hungry. Gustavo, a Honduran man, sat them on the steps of the bridge and crossed the street to buy them something to eat. He remembers that a car approached him as he walked those steps. “They put me in the car. The children stayed there, waiting for me, but I didn’t come back.”
IMMIGRATION
wbrz.com

Biden administration takes steps to protect survivors of 'Havana Syndrome'

By means of the HAVANA (Helping American Victims Afflicted by Neurological Attacks) Act, the Biden administration is protecting government representatives who've been victims of incidents that left them with a series of odd and seemingly inexplicable symptoms known as 'Havana Syndrome.'. According to CNN, President Joe Biden on Friday signed...
U.S. POLITICS

