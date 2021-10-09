California hate crime bill gets last-minute approval from Newsom
Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill late Friday, Oct. 8, that establishes the first statewide commission in California to monitor and track hate crimes and incidents. AB 1126, authored by Assemblyman Richard Bloom, D-Santa Monica, will enable a state Commission on the State of Hate, which many supporters say could be a model for the nation, to formally recommend policy to the governor and Legislature and hold public hearings to give voice to those individuals and communities who are targets of hate and violence.www.presstelegram.com
